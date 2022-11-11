It's Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan in new promo for Grey's Anatomy winter premiere

Samantha Highfill
·2 min read
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is preparing for a major move.

Before Grey's Anatomy began its 19th season, it was revealed that Pompeo, who has played the titular Grey since the series' first episode, was going to have limited involvement this year. More specifically, it was revealed that she'd only appear in eight episodes (though she will continue to provide the narration for the entire season). And now, the pieces of her farewell are falling into place.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPK9HozzfAY Grey's Anatomy Returns THURS FEB 23 on ABC

ABC Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'

All season, Meredith has been struggling with ways to help her daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs), who's been having panic attacks. And during a recent trip to Massachusetts, Zola fell in love with the possibility of attending a school for gifted children in Boston. And Meredith? Well, she got a job offer from none other than Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who relocated to Boston not too long ago. And to sweeten the deal, the job offer includes an opportunity for Meredith to cure Alzheimer's, the very disease that she watched her mother struggle with in the show's early seasons.

So, Meredith is the latest Grey Sloan doctor to head to Boston, and when the show returns for its winter premiere on Feb. 23, it's going to be time to say goodbye. Following the series' fall finale on Thursday, ABC released a promo for the show's return, which focuses on Meredith's big move. As Meredith can be seen saying in the promo, it's time for her "big last day," which naturally means there will be a toast... whether she likes it or not.

Check out the promo below as we prepare to see what a Grey Sloan looks like without Meredith Grey.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Feb. 23 on ABC.

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe