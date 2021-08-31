Mere home renovations aren't enough: Motel makeovers are the latest in supersized TV boom

When it comes to renovation shows, streaming services are thinking big.

Not content with solely the smaller-stakes home renovations of "Fixer Upper," "Flip or Flop," "Love It or List It" and "Dream Home Makeover," Magnolia Network (available on its own app, and Discovery+) and Netflix are offering viewers supersized property makeover shows that amp up the genre of renovation programming.

Magnolia's "Home Work" chronicles Utah-based Candis and Andy Meredith's journey of turning a 20,000-square-foot school into their dream home. "Inn The Works" follows Lindsey Kurowski as she restores the 12-cabin Oak Knoll Lodge in California's Big Bear Lake, and each episode of "(re)motel" spotlights a motel owner's makeover of their property.

And Netflix's "Motel Makeover" (now streaming), centers on friends and business partners April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they reinvigorate a dated property in Sauble Beach, Ontario. It's a second location for their brand of June Motels, which offer guests Instagram-worthy backdrops, rosé and plenty of millennial pink.

"There's drama that comes with this size of a renovation, and who doesn't watch a show for a little bit of drama?" Sklash says. "Our previous motel was 16 rooms; this was 24 rooms, so (you're) making decisions that you're not just going to make once, but you have to like that decision 23 more times," she says.

"Everything's at a much larger scale, and for us it made it really hard. We haven't done something this size – the rooms, the pool, the indoor/outdoor restaurant and the shop. It was a lot."

Renovation shows are a popular draw. Nine of the 30 most popular unscripted series last year for women ages 25 to 54 were HGTV programs like "Celebrity IOU," "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa," "Help! I Wrecked My House" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," according to Nielsen data.

Excluding 24-hour news networks, HGTV was the most-watched cable network in 2020. May's debut of "Home Town Takeover," in which Ben and Erin Napier made over 12 homes, businesses and spaces in Wetumpka, Alabama, brought in more than 6.5 million viewers.

Brown says shows like "Motel Makeover" can tap into that desire to build a life outside of the box.

"There is something to this being a bit of the millennial dream," she says, "ditching the desktop and buying that inn or that motel or whatever that thing is and escaping out of the city and doing something creative with your hands... It's really cool that there's more content like that out there."

Joanna Gaines, chief creative officer at Magnolia Network, says she felt "naturally drawn" to the large-scale makeovers.

“This is the kind of programming we’ve always imagined for the network – stories about passionate people who are doing inspiring things," she says via email. "I know for us, these shows have served as timely reminders of what makes life so beautiful: family, adventure, and possibility. When you hear these stories and watch how they unfold, you can’t help but want to go out and create or experience something special for yourself.”

Lindsey Kurowski poses in front of cabins at the Oak Knoll Lodge, a property in Big Bear Lake, California that she restores for "Inn the Works," streaming on the Magnolia and Discovery+ apps.

"Inn The Works" star Kurowski also hopes viewers walk away feeling encouraged.

"None of this is easy, but it's doable," she says. "For all those people that tell you, 'Oh, you can't. You couldn't. You this –' You can! You absolutely can! Is it easy? Nope. Is it going to cost more and take longer than you thought? Yep."

For Season 2, Kurowski revamps a 9-acre motel in New Ashford, Massachusetts, that's three times the size of her Big Bear property.

"I'm dealing with 20 motel rooms, four probably 1,200-square-foot cabins, and then on the back side of the property, I have another 24 rooms that have major damage – like (the) roof is caving in," she says.

As for where renovation shows will go from here, may networks follow Kurowski's motto: "Be bold or be nothing."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Motel makeovers are latest trend in supersized renovation shows