Mercyhurst cuts Carson Briere after video showed him pushing wheelchair down stairs

Mercyhurst center Carson Briere has been cut from the team. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, has been removed from Mercyhurst University’s men’s hockey team, the school announced Monday. Mercyhurst said it would not comment further on the matter.

Briere and Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi were charged on March 20 with criminal mischief related to damaged property, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief, along with a summary offense of disorderly conduct. The charges stem from a March 11 incident where Briere was caught on video pushing an empty wheelchair down the stairs at Sullivan’s Pub in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Briere and Carrozzi are scheduled to appear in court on May 22. Briere was a junior on Mercyhurst’s hockey team.

Here is the video of the incident:

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Sydney Benes, the owner of the wheelchair, filed a police report on March 13 related to damage to the wheelchair. Benes said she had purchased the wheelchair a year ago and stated that it cost $2,000. She also stated in her complaint that the wheelchair’s left brake, right arm rest and rear handle were all damaged by the fall down the stairs.

Briere, 23, issued an apology through the Flyers on March 15 after the video had been widely shared on social media. Mercyhurst released a statement on the same day, saying Briere, Carrozzi and the other unidentified student on the video had been placed on interim suspension. Briere had previously been dismissed from Arizona State men’s hockey program for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Daniel Briere also released a statement in which he apologized on Carson’s behalf.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."