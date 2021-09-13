Have Mercy! Nothing Could Have Prepared Us For Chloe Bailey's Solo Debut at the VMAs

Bossing, flossing AND saucing. You better WORK IT, @ChloeBailey 👏 She just dominated the #VMA stage! pic.twitter.com/ObtuSQWMN5 - Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

We knew Chloe Bailey's solo debut at the MTV VMAs would be nothing short of epic, but it was even better than we imagined. Dressed in a pink leotard, the 23-year-old commanded the stage as she delivered an epic performance of her new single, "Have Mercy," which dropped on Sept. 10. The music video features Chloe as a modern-day Medusa, and her MTV VMAs performance certainly turned the spooky vibes up a notch. The song marks Chloe's debut single as a solo artist after previously releasing music with sister Halle as part of Chloe x Halle, and it's set to be featured on Chloe's forthcoming album. Watch her incredible performance above.