Have Mercy! Nothing Could Have Prepared Us For Chloe Bailey's Solo Debut at the VMAs

Monica Sisavat
·1 min read

We knew Chloe Bailey's solo debut at the MTV VMAs would be nothing short of epic, but it was even better than we imagined. Dressed in a pink leotard, the 23-year-old commanded the stage as she delivered an epic performance of her new single, "Have Mercy," which dropped on Sept. 10. The music video features Chloe as a modern-day Medusa, and her MTV VMAs performance certainly turned the spooky vibes up a notch. The song marks Chloe's debut single as a solo artist after previously releasing music with sister Halle as part of Chloe x Halle, and it's set to be featured on Chloe's forthcoming album. Watch her incredible performance above.

