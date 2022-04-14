Mercury Systems executives appointed to SOSA Consortium Advisory Board

Mercury&#39;s Chief Technology Officer William Conley, Ph.D., and Senior Director and General Manager Ken Hermanny have been appointed by The Open Group to the newly established Sensor Open System Architecture&#x002122; (SOSA) Consortium Advisory Board, with Conley also serving as chair.
ANDOVER, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that Chief Technology Officer William Conley, Ph.D., and Senior Director and General Manager Ken Hermanny have been appointed by The Open Group to the newly established Sensor Open System Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium Advisory Board, with Conley also serving as chair.

Why It Matters
As a pioneer in developing many of the defense industry’s current and emerging open standards, Mercury has always been committed to participating in initiatives like the SOSA Consortium that help build up the open standards ecosystem. This commitment directly supports the DoD’s goal to speed the development of new defense systems or modernization of existing ones, ultimately providing the armed services with a tactical advantage over highly capable adversaries.

“Open standards initiatives are at the heart of military and defense operations across the DoD,” said Conley. “Both Ken and I are strong advocates of the government’s vision for a modular open systems approach for defense systems. We look forward to advising and supporting the Consortium’s efforts to foster modular design solutions that will help the DoD quickly and affordably integrate the most advanced technologies to serve those who serve us.”

The Advisory Board will provide a means for the SOSA Consortium to strategically interact with market expertise beyond its membership to promote and expand SOSA adoption. This will include engaging key business and technical leaders outside of the Consortium to participate and share information as well as advise the SOSA Steering Committee on market issues, needs, requirements and direction, and expand market awareness and opportunities in adjacent markets. The Board comprises advisors from government, industry and academia selected for their ability to provide relevant subject matter expertise as well as independent strategic thinking for advancing the SOSA ecosystem, not as representatives of their respective organizations.

Dr. Ilya Lipkin, Air Force Steering Committee Chair for the SOSA Consortium, noted, “We welcome Bill and Ken to our new Advisory Board. The role of the Board will be to help the Consortium anticipate and address strategic issues as we work to refine the technical quality and promote adoption of the SOSA technical standard. The formation of a SOSA Advisory Board marks a new phase in the evolution of the Consortium and speaks to the considerable impact SOSA has had on the DoD and commercial sensor system markets.”

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers' most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

About the SOSA Consortium
The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium aims to create a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus. The SOSA Consortium enables government and industry to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to enable, enhance, and accelerate the deployment of affordable, capable, interoperable sensor systems. For more information about the SOSA Consortium, please visit www.opengroup.org/content/sensor-open-systems-architecture-sosa.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems Inc.
+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

