Mercury Prize 2023: Olivia Dean reveals hopes to collaborate with ‘fan’ Elton John

Olivia Dean has been nominated for the Mercury Prize (Getty Images)

They say good things happen in threes and, having released her debut album Messy and received a Mercury Prize nomination weeks apart, Olivia Dean is excited to see what comes next.

“It’s too much! If anything else happens to me I’ll explode,” the 24-year-old, who is of Guyanese-Jamaican and English descent, tells press including the Standard at the launch for the annual award show’s shortlist at Marylebone’s The Langham.

While getting a dog or even a car ranks high up on her list of hopes and dreams, there’s something else she’s holding out for – a collaboration with none other than Sir Elton John.

The music icon has made no secret that he is a big fan of hers, telling Clara Amfo that not only does he have her album, he predicts that she is “going to be a big star”.

“She’s a fabulous singer, she’s beautiful, she’s got that personality that really shines through,” he enthused.

Adding: “I’m dying to meet her, I’m dying to talk to her and she is going to be a big star.”

That meeting finally happened when they both performed at Glastonbury Festival earlier this month.

“It’s crazy! Elton John said he liked [my album] and I got to meet him at Glastonbury and he has just been really supportive overall,” she said, seemingly in a state of disbelief about the recent string of events.

Sir Elton, 76, is known for championing younger artists and while they haven’t had a discussion about teaming up as of yet, she’s now put the suggestion out into the universe.

“I’m a bit shy,” Dean confessed. “But maybe’s it on the cards, maybe he’d say yes. This is me unofficially asking, ‘Elton?’”

Dean is up against 11 other artists for the coveted gong, including 2014 winners Young Fathers and singer-songwriter Jessie Ware for whom this is her second time being nominated.

Olivia Dean shared that she and fellow Mercury Prize nominee Raye went to school together (Getty Images)

Another person also up for the coveted award is Raye, who Dean has a wholesome connection to.

“She was in the year above me at The BRIT School and we sang in a couple of assemblies together and I’ve followed her career trajectory and everything that she does and I think she’s wicked.”

Last year’s winner of the Mercury Prize was London-born rapper Little Simz.

This year’s champion will be crowned at a show on September 7 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.