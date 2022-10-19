Mercury Marine opens purpose-built global distribution center in Indiana to meet record demand for its products

Brunswick Corporation

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its industry leading parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is strategically located near Indianapolis, Indiana, a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs. Mercury’s current distribution facility at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, will be repurposed to support its award-winning propulsion systems, further allowing the company to increase capacity and production capabilities. The new Indiana facility will create close to 350 new jobs in its first year of operations while Mercury’s current distribution center employees transition into new roles within the Fond du Lac campus.

“We are excited to officially open our new centralized distribution center which will have an immediate and positive impact to our global channel partners,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “We leveraged the most advanced distribution technologies in conveyance, scanning, and packaging to move products through the warehouse efficiently and accurately to better serve our global customers.”

Products received, warehoused, and shipped in the new distribution center include engine maintenance tools, lubricants, and service-related ‑parts and accessories. The new facility’s volume, 18 million cubic feet of space, is more than three-and‑-a‑-‑half times greater than the Fond du Lac distribution center it replaces.

Consistent with Mercury’s leadership and commitment to sustainability, the new building is LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certified. Part of the design to achieve this certification is a portion of the roof mounted solar array that has been installed on the Southwest corner of the facility.

“We’re thrilled Mercury Marine chose to complete this major expansion in Brownsburg,” said Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn. “This expansion helps to enrich our diverse business community while also providing key capital investment.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird attended the grand opening event and echoed Tschaenn’s sentiment.

“When companies like Mercury Marine decide to call Brownsburg home, they enrich our community and the lives of Hoosiers across the state,” said Baird. “This company’s investment in our community will create hundreds of jobs for Hoosiers, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the great state of Indiana.”

About Mercury Marine

