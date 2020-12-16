Mercury Is Entering Capricorn—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Planet of communication, Mercury, will be in reflective Capricorn from December 20th, 2020 until January 8th, 2021. During this time, you will take on a more passionate vibe because Mars and Pluto will connect with Mercury during the next few weeks, pushing you to express your feelings to others and even understand them yourself.

Below is your Mercury in Capricorn horoscope. Make sure to look at your rising sign, too.

Aries

You’re bringing fresh energy to your job. Your novel insights are allowing your colleagues and coworkers to appreciate your amazing and insightful notions. This could very well lead to a promotion, if you’re ready to put the pedal to the metal and step up your professional game at the office.

Taurus

Studying a new subject and philosophy is helping you to expand your mind. This may even push you to understand matters from a different worldly view. Pro tip: Study anthropology or history. You will be super into these subjects. The past can help you comprehend present matters in your life.

Gemini

Learning to trust your gut instincts will prove to be challenging now, especially since you have such a logical mind. Embracing your intuition and psychic visions will allow you to understand and see the motives of others (both the good and the bad) without having to research the facts.

Cancer

You are debating your feelings with those you care about, as they are putting words in your mouth and telling you about your innermost sentiments without asking how you feel. You’re absolutely right in letting people know that you are an individual who has their own take on personal matters.

Leo

Your mind is turned on 24/7, making you note all the details of every situation. The caveat is that you’re looking for something that may not exist, which is forcing you to be suspicious of everyone who crosses your path. Don’t assume that everyone is acting shady, be more open.

Virgo

Although you may not be a trickster by nature, you’re playing games, finding humor, telling jokes, and being mischievous with your squad. Your new behavior may surprise your crew, but it will allow you to let people see the fun side of your personality (which you’re starting to let out).

Story continues

Libra

You’re becoming more rigid in your thoughts and feelings, which is making you hesitant to accept new sentiments or beliefs. Try to embrace what others are saying and feeling. This will help you to connect with new views, rather than staying in your bubble. Listen with the hopes of evolving.

Scorpio

An investigator by nature, you are bent on finding out the truth of all matters right now—even if it sheds light on situations you didn’t necessarily want to know about. Keep your ears and eyes open. A lot of information and clandestine activities are being exposed to you.

Sagittarius

You’re thinking more rational than ever, which is making you think about matters from a clear perspective. Instead of jumping to conclusions and speaking impulsively, you’re making sure that there is depth and meaning behind your words at all times to avoid arguments with others and to ensure pragmatic thinking.

Capricorn

It’s hard for you to change your vibe. However, now more than ever, you’re open to transformation. That’s right, you are stepping out of your bubble and evolving your personality by being open-minded. TBH, you’re confusing everyone with your different sentiments and approach to relationships and the world around you.

Aquarius

Instead of speaking your mind, you’re opting to keep your sentiments secret. The reason being is that you aren’t wanting confrontation or drama at the moment. In fact, you’re quite alright with avoiding situations and communications, which are unsavory for those who will leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Pisces

Acquaintances may come and go, but your true blue friends will always remain by your side. Instead of trying to hold on to people who haven’t proven their loyalty, let them go and appreciate those who’ve shown you how much they care. Embrace your ride-or-die besties right now.