Mercor Launches Pioneering Decentralized Copy Trading Platform

Mercor Finance
·3 min read

Mercor Finance is launching the first-ever algorithmic trading platform targeted at both amateur and seasoned cryptocurrency investors.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized automated trading platform Mercor Finance is pioneering a new approach to algorithmic trading, with a focus on equipping amateur investors with decentralized tools normally only accessible to institutions with scale. The platform, which is available here, allows users to invest their funds using pre-defined automated strategies, monitoring its performance through a user-friendly platform dashboard.

Automation brings several benefits to the world of investing. Algorithms run 24/7 and are faster and more reliable than humans could ever be, allowing investors to spend less time monitoring charts whilst earning a greater level of passive income. Moreover, automated strategies remove the key error factor in investing, emotion. This is particularly emphasized in crypto-asset investing, where emotive phrases such as "fear of missing out" and "fear, uncertainty and doubt" corrupt sound decision-making.

Participating developers can also easily create strategies either independently or at the request of users using Mercor's python package, and other various developer tools. Similar tools were previously only accessible to institutional investors with the capital to invest in technological innovation.

Speaking about the launch, Mercor's CEO said:

"The past year we have been working tirelessly to build the best decentralized finance algorithmic copy trading platform. With the introduction of our new multi-token algorithms, we are confident that we have created the most advanced and unique DeFi platform. The future for Mercor is extremely exciting, with so many new functionalities and partnerships underway."

Recently, Mercor Finance has also partnered with automated trading pioneer, Boosting Alpha, a specialist in developing high-performance, artificial intelligence-based trading strategies. Following the team's visit to Boosting Alpha's HQ, Mercor is confident that the partnership will significantly contribute to its mission to bring the latest technology to the world of automated trading.

Towards Algorithmic Copy Trading via DeFi

Mercor's platform has been in development for over a year. During this period, the team has reached several milestones including the launch and proof of concept of a beta platform and fine-tuning the developer-investor interaction.

Moreover, Mercor's API access and python package sets it apart from other similar platforms. It allows developers to write in an environment they're comfortable with, reducing the learning curve for interaction with the platform. Consequently, this creates the ideal environment for investors who have access to expert developers for the creation of hyper-customizable trading strategies. Normally, this is only available to investors with scale.

In relation to decentralization, Mercor's platform combines the benefits of DeFi and development, with automated trading. Users can purchase Mercor's native token, MRCR and stake it to get immediate staking rewards and access to higher tiers of functionality provided by Mercor's platform.

MRCR is native to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and is available to be purchased using BNB or BUSD.

Finally, Mercor developers have the ability to create multi-token pair algorithms, essentially allowing developer-created indices. Diversification is the first method for de-risking investment portfolios. Multi-asset pair algorithms not only create diversified indices, but they allow for dynamic monitoring and adjusting, meaning that user portfolios react automatically to market conditions. This puts Mercor ahead of the field for algorithmic trading.

The MRCR token is available on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, including PancakeSwap and Bitmart. Read more about MRCR utility here.

About Mercor

Mercor Finance is a decentralized automated copy trading platform with the objective of democratizing the world of algorithmic trading. Users and developers can invest in and create custom trading algorithms and monitor their performance via the platform's user-focussed dashboards.

The team has also been hard at work establishing partnerships with investors and development teams alike, with firms such as BlockBank, Ramp, GD10 Ventures, Flourishing AI, Darkpool, and Modefi partnering with Mercor and developers like Boosting Alpha, Bot Capital, Moonquant Capital and LX Trading actively developing on the platform.

Mercor's vision is to provide the tools necessary for any investor or developer to compete with the influx of institutional investment in the crypto-asset space. Given its development and platform features, Mercor is well on the way to materializing this vision.

For more information on how Mercor Finance is pioneering the algorithmic trading space in the cryptocurrency world, visit their website here.

MERCOR FINANCE is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

