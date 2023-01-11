MERCO Celebrates 5-Year anniversary; goals, growth prospects, awards, recognition and future plans.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / MERCO Bank, an industry leader in innovative digital wealth management solutions, commemorated its 5-year anniversary last month. As the world is rapidly transforming to a fully digitalized age, so are banks evolving and transforming to more efficient flow with the trend.

MERCO Bank, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

In this article we are going to focus on one of the biggest and best online or digital banks in the world today.

We are going to give you a brief background of MERCO digital bank, their achievements, growth, awards and progress.

Who is Merco Digital Bank?

First thing you should keep in mind is that MERCO is a Private banking company that puts a strong emphasis on longevity, accessibility, and optimization for the emerging digital economy. Throughout the last 5 years, the bank has grown to provide specialised wealth management tools and services for high income-market businesses including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, importers, exporters, and service companies.

Today, the bank holds over $6.1 billion in assets with International Offices and Outlet Reach located in Sweden, Poland, Cyprus and other countries. The bank offers a 100% digital banking system that provides consumers personalised insights, delivering on the promise of smarter banking for a richer life. Following market trends, MERCO Bank has eliminated fees charged by most banks, reducing paper and manual processing, and has no physical branches to maximise efficiencies, and reduce carbon emissions.

For the past 5 years this bank has continually provided their customers with good digital banking services with zero complaints.

Leaders, innovators, risk-takers, and disruptors, MERCO Bank is committed to using technology to transform the banking industry. In order to elevate online transactions to a new level, the bank utilises AI technologies to develop, design, and provide excellent banking experiences.

To mark its 5th anniversary, the bank is giving away up to $1,000,000.00 in gifts and cash prizes as a contribution and recognition of clients' impact on its growth over the years. They've also made donations to the Child Development Corporation to support its work in early-intervention programs for at-risk infants and toddlers, childcare services, and family therapy. In general, MERCO Bank donates 10% of its annual earnings to diverse philanthropic programs and organisations including healthcare and child welfare programs.

Story continues

Awards

Without the support of their customers and the commitment of its workers, MERCO Bank, would not be the award-winning conglomerate it is today.

They have had the good fortune to acquire a number of extremely significant awards from some of the most reputable organisations in the financial industry over the years, including the enormous honour of being chosen to enter the ranks of the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies.

Aside from what we have explained above, here are some of the awards they have gotten so far.

Best Digital Manager Asia at GLOBAL BUSINESS REVIEW MAGAZINE

Top 100 companies on World Finance Magazine

Best Client Fund Security Global 2021 at International Digital Business Magazine

Best Customer Service Experience at World Business Outlook

Most Transparent Bank at The European Banking and Finance Review Award

Best Client Service in 2020 at Capital International Magazine

Best Digital Asset Manager in Africa at Atoz Forex

The Bizz 2017 peak of success award at The World Confederation of Business

Best Investment and Management - Latin America at International Finance Award

Best Digital Bank Asia in 2019 at International Digital Business Magazine

Best partner program Middle East at Egypt Investment Expo 2019 etc.

Goals

By delivering a clear vision and a fast pace to their clients' businesses, MERCO Bank strives to master the ins and outs of digital payments and deliver to the bottom line. When it comes down to it, they like eliminating transactional hiccups and making sure your payment objectives are always met.

MERCO Bank has been the right-sized bank for middle market and corporate businesses, providing sophisticated solutions and the expertise of a larger institution with the personal "high touch" services of a digital bank. Our clients have direct access to experienced bankers and decision makers including our executive team. We have a complete portfolio of services and expertise in Commercial and Small Business Lending, Quick Service Restaurants, Specialty Banking, Fiduciary, Trust and Estates, International Services, and Cash Management.

The CEO of MERCO, Dr Lefteris Max, said in a conference thus: "These are achievements that we all really should be proud of, but we must remember that the expectations on us from customers, investors, future employees and society are high. With the new sustainability strategy supporting MBK 2030 strategy, we accelerate the pace towards our main long-term target - to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a sustainably diversified society"

MERCO Bank's transformation continues, with the introduction of electronic and digital cards, and more exciting developments influencing the whole financial sector.

Media Details

Company Name: Merco Bank

Mail: connect@mercobank.com

Website: https://mercobank.com/

City and Country: Stockholm, Sweden

SOURCE: MERCO Bank





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734814/MERCO-Celebrates-5-Year-anniversary-goals-growth-prospects-awards-recognition-and-future-plans



