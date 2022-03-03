The Merchant of Venice at the Sam Wanamaker Theatre review: a fresh look at a problematic play

(Tristram Kenton)

The Merchant of Venice: up there with the Bard’s most hotly discussed works, thanks to its antisemitic themes and reductive Jewish stereotypes. What to do with these plays that are peppered with problematic, outdated ideas? Do we simply bin them, banishing them as relics of the past with no place in a progressive (ahem) society, or rather do we attempt to reframe, to mine new meaning from dusty texts?

It’s the latter camp that The Globe’s new production at the Sam Wanamaker Theatre falls into, spearheaded by Jewish director Abigail Graham, who thoughtfully explores the dynamics of social elitism that still dominate our society. We land in modern-day (but candle-lit, of course) London, where Bassanio (played with appropriate swagger by Michael Marcus) and his boozed-up crew greet us, dressed in cool linen suits in soft pastel hues (costume supervision from Alexandra Kharibian). It’s an engagingly raucous introduction, although accompanied by a live version of The Black Eyed Peas’ I’ve Got A Feeling which jars a tad with the tone of the rest of the production (I’ll forgive it, as the band led by Zac Gvi support beautifully throughout).

The friendship between Bassanio and Antonio (Michael Gould, giving a suitably vitriol-tinged performance) gets a new framing, with the heavy implication that the pair are secretly lovers – either genuinely, or through Bassanio using the old man for his money. It’s an unexpected choice that lends another layer, prompting the audience to consider what it may mean for Antonio – a powerful oppressor – to be covertly part of an oppressed group himself.

We’re on Adrian Schiller’s Shylock’s side from the off (Tristram Kenton)

Graham’s delicate and artful rethinking of the portrayal of ‘The Jew’ means that we’re on Adrian Schiller’s Shylock’s side from the off; I feel a deep sense of sympathy with this gentle man who is perpetually on the receiving end of bullying and abuse. Schiller’s embodiment of Shylock is delectably restrained; his being hums with the tension and rage that simmers just below the surface, threatening to overspill at any moment. When it does, it’s oh-so-satisfying. Perhaps my favourite moment of the production was when Schiller set down a fold-out table and a camp chair, and calmy and quietly laid out some kitchen scales, a plastic Tupperware, and a small kitchen knife – ready to take his pound of flesh. It is all at once funny and desperately sad.

The cast is strong all round. Sophie Melville is vibrant as a beguiling but corrupt Portia with anti-black views, and there’s a lovely chemistry with Tripti Tripuraneni as Nerissa. The most powerful moment though, comes when Shylock’s daughter Jessica (Eleanor Wyld) rediscovers her voice – and her Jewish pride – in the face of rampant antisemitism. In a production examining the pain of unequal power structures, the closing message is one of tentative hope.

Sam Wanamaker Theatre, to April 9, shakespearesglobe.com