Like mercenaries throughout history, Prigozhin became a threat to his client

Like mercenary leaders throughout history, Prigozhin became a threat to his client - AP

“Never strike a king,” Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “unless you are sure you shall kill him.” Good advice, but it comes too late for Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian leader of the Wagner mercenary army. Vladimir Putin, that old KGB man, already knew Emerson’s message, deep in his guts. He also knew the unstated part: if you try to kill the king and you fail, you will be the dead one.

And so Prigozhin is. The leader of Russia’s most effective mercenary force had once been Putin’s chef and ally. He had the Kremlin’s support when he formed Wagner. He had it, too, when he led his soldiers in the grinding, brutal battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where Wagner lost tens of thousands of soldiers in the house-to-house fighting.

As the fighting wore on, however, Prigozhin learned the limits of Putin’s support. The Kremlin’s fear was that, if Prigozhin and his mercenaries got credit for this prominent victory, their success would undermine the prestige of the regular Russian army and ultimately threaten Putin’s own power. That’s why the regular military’s two leaders, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov, ultimately denied Wagner the ammunition and supplies it needed to complete its victory. Then Shoigu and Gerasimov, presumably at Putin’s direction, tried to deny Wagner credit for taking the city.

Prigozhin was furious at this betrayal and said so repeatedly on his widely-circulated social-media posts. When his PR campaign failed, Prigozhin took much more drastic – and ultimately fatal – action. He mobilized his troops to march on Moscow.

Prigozhin’s aggressive action illustrates the basic problem with all mercenary armies. They are loyal to their leader and not to the politician or nation that employs them. The same problem can occur when formations in regular armies spend long periods under the same commander. They transfer their loyalty from the state to their military leader.

This problem is not unique to Russia or even to modern armies. It recurs throughout history. Caesar had no trouble convincing his troops to cross the Rubicon and march on Rome. During the Italian Renaissance, mercenary leaders, known as condottieri – which translates literally as “contractor” – were a constant threat to the city-states that hired them. One of them, Francesco Sforza, took over Milan and established a family dynasty there. During the Thirty Years War (1618-48) the great mercenary leader was Albrecht von Wallenstein, whose very success threatened the Holy Roman Emperor who hired him. A modern example was Stalin’s fear of his greatest general during World War II, Marshal Georgy Zhukov. After the war, Stalin forced him into retirement and seclusion. As soon as Zhukov was no longer needed to fight the Nazis, he was simply a threat to Stalin’s power.

Putin understands this logic thoroughly. He is shrewd enough – and paranoid enough – to see threats everywhere around him. That’s why he chose military leaders from marginalized ethnic groups; they aren’t candidates to lead Russia. That’s why he chose leaders who lack the charisma to lead troops. Gerasimov couldn’t lead a march on Moscow.

Prigozhin was a far greater threat, and Putin knew it. If he had any doubts, they were removed when the mercenary leader marched on Rostov-on-Don, the logistical hub for Russia’s war in southern and eastern Ukraine. Putin must have been shocked not only at the uprising but at the enthusiastic welcome Prigozhin received in Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin’s next move was to march north toward Moscow. He must have had private signals from key military and political leaders that they would support him. We can make that inference because his own band of troops was far too small to overcome concerted resistance in Moscow.

But those promises of support must have evaporated as the Wagner troops neared Moscow. We still don’t know the inside story, but we do know that Prigozhin stopped short of his goal, said he never intended to overthrow Putin, and was ultimately given a “friendly” meeting with Putin to show their comradery.

It was all a lie. So was the informal live-and-let-live agreement Prigozhin made with Putin. As long as the Wagner leader lived, he would be a focal point for nationalist opposition. As long as his forces remained intact, they would be the kernel of a military coup.

On Wednesday, Putin dealt with that threat. It now lies in a field near Moscow, a smoking ruin.

Assuming Putin ordered the assassination (and we still don’t have definitive evidence) why did he do it so visibly? To send a message, or rather two messages. “I’m in charge.” And “If you challenge me, I will kill you.” He wanted all potential opponents in Russia to receive that message.

What lessons will America, Britain, and their Nato allies draw from this? First, that Putin is fearful of his grip on power and determined to kill off any threats. That’s why he also removed his most effective general in the Ukraine war, Sergei Surovikin. His ties to Prigozhin were too close. Putin clearly understands the rule of all autocrats: strong man today, dead man tomorrow.

Second, agreements with Putin are worthless, as Prigozhin was only the latest to find out. Putin will rip them up as soon as his short-term interests change.

Third, Putin’s failed war of choice in Ukraine has destabilized his regime. He probably thinks he cannot survive an outright loss or even the loss of major territory like Crimea, the home of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. On the other hand, no Ukrainian government can survive politically if it concedes a permanent loss of territory in Crimea. Without control over Crimea, Ukraine’s seaborne trade is permanently threatened by Russia’s navy. Ukraine cannot rebuild its economy if it lacks secure control over its territory and its shipping lanes.

Even as some Nato partners tire of the war’s costs, the prospects of a compromise solution are grim. Ukraine is determined to fight on. Putin’s invasion has forged the Ukrainians into a coherent nation, including even the Russian-speaking areas. But they will need Nato’s guns, ammunition, plans, and military intelligence to win.

Charles Lipson is the Peter B Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, where he founded the Program on International Politics, Economics, and Security

