Mercedes unveils Formula E concept livery ahead of 2019/20 season

Mercedes unveils Formula E concept livery

Mercedes has unveiled an ABB FIA Formula E concept livery ahead of its entry into the electric championship in 2019/20.

In a video released on Twitter ahead of the car's official launch at the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff hailed the manufacturer's achievements in the DTM, which it left at the end of last season ahead of joining the season six FE grid alongside fellow newcomer Porsche.

Mercedes is understood to have received its test car from FE supplier Spark to allow it to progress with its 15-day manufacturer testing programme for the 2018/19 season.



The concept livery takes cues from Mercedes Formula 1 colours and the "definitive design will be presented at a later stage ahead of the [2019/20] season opener", according to a Mercedes statement.

"The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 teaser car gives a foretaste of the first all-electric Silver Arrow from Mercedes-Benz," said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler AG.

"Blue accents and the subtle contrast between matt and gloss in conjunction with the star pattern at the rear of the vehicle stage the progressive luxury in electric motorsport."

Grateful for 30 years of memories. ?

Thrilled about the new challenge. ?#FormulaESoonHasAMercedes #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/x3jsIXigKh



— Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) March 4, 2019







"30 years in DTM - what a journey, with plenty of unbelievable memories, we pride ourselves in being the most successful manufacturer in the history of this series," said Wolff.

"We crowned our final season with all three titles.

"By doing so, we have added a new page to the record books and there is no better way to end this great chapter of our motorsport history. We look back with a deep sense of gratitude.

"The decision to bid the DTM farewell was not an easy one, but I regard it as forward-looking, and ultimately the correct choice.

"The electrification of our mobility is an essential element in the future of Mercedes-Benz.

"Fittingly, Formula E is a brand new racing series in which we want to measure ourselves on the racetrack with current and future technologies.

"The races in the cities of this world are spectacular - challenging for the drivers and the fans are super close to the action.

"The acceleration of a Formula E car is defined by perpetual torque. On top of that, maximum speeds of 280km/h and engine power of up to 250kW.

"The potential of Formula E is enormous. With each day of progress in our preparations for the first race at the end of this year, our anticipation for the new challenge grows.

"The competition with Porsche, Audi and BMW, and all the other great manufacturers, will be a very special one - and I'm looking forward to it.

"We look at this new chapter with excitement and we would be happy if everyone one of your supports us on this thrilling journey."

Mercedes' affiliate HWA is currently competing in the 2018/19 FE championship.

HWA will run the Mercedes FE entry, which will be supported by the Mercedes F1 squad and the manufacturer will develop its FE powertrain at its Brixworth engine base.

