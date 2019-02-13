Mercedes unveils its 2019 Formula 1 car

The Brackley-based outfit revealed images of the revamped car on Wednesday, as drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton began a shakedown at Silverstone.

Team boss Toto Wolff said that the new aero regulations coming in for 2019 meant that the pressure had been raised at his outfit to keep on top in F1.

"The 2019 season will be a new challenge for all of us," he said. "The regulations have changed quite substantially. We have to start from scratch, we need to prove ourselves again - against our own expectations and against our competitors.

"We start the season with zero points, so we're taking nothing for granted and there's absolutely no feeling of entitlement to be at the front. In fact, with the regulation change for the new season, every team can have a shot at the title and we're seeing all of them as a potential threat."

First laps in the bag 💪 W10 looking right at home on track! #WelcomeW10 ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/M41Ns0oTHe — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 13, 2019

He added: "We're eager to hit the ground running in Barcelona, to benchmark ourselves against our own simulations and see if our predictions materialise on track.

"We will focus on ourselves, building up performance and hopefully be ready when the first really competitive session starts on Saturday in Melbourne."

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG