Mercedes report email claiming Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ to police

Hamilton during the first practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where he finished seventh-quickest - Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes say they have reported to the police an anonymous email accusing the team of ‘sabotaging’ Lewis Hamilton’s final season with the team, and even of putting the seven-time world champion’s life in danger.

The email, which had the subject line “A potential death warrant for Lewis” and which claimed to be from a member of the Mercedes team, was sent to the same extensive F1 media list as another anonymous email which was sent out earlier this season following the Christian Horner allegations.

The email did not reach many of its intended recipients, including this correspondent, as it was picked up by Spam folders. But the Telegraph has seen it.

The email alleged “systematic sabotaging” of Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes and described Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff as “vindictive” and of doing “everything possible to get back at” the driver following his decision to switch to Ferrari in 2025.

“With the exception of Bono [Hamilton’s race engineer Pete Bonnington] and those of us who love Lewis, others are on a dangerous course that could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis, other drivers, even the public,” it read. “A cold tyre strategy is a death warrant.

“Toto, George beware and be correct. Not all of us are prepared to be a part of your unfair unprofessional destruction of Lewis for your own self gratification.”

Mercedes declined to comment, but do not believe the email to have come from anyone within the team. They confirmed that they had referred the matter to the police, having tried to source the provenance of the email themselves.

Mercedes driver Russell in the Barcelona paddock with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt - Kym Illman/Getty Images

On Thursday, Hamilton called for his fans to stop abusing his team-mate George Russell, denying there was any “foul play” or favouritism being shown by the team.

Russell leads Hamilton by 14 points in the drivers’ championship and has beaten the seven-time world champion 8-1 in qualifying this season. He has recently been subjected to abuse on social media by some of Hamilton’s fanbase.

“I think we need support, not negativity,” Hamilton said. “I wasn’t actually aware that George was experiencing any negativity. George has done nothing but his best every single weekend, delivering for the team, so he can’t be faulted at all.

“Of course there are always things that can be better within a team and that comes through conversations, through communication, and that’s what we’re consistently working on. But we’re all in the same boat. We’re all working hard together and we all want to finish on a high. We owe that to our long-term relationship.”

Norris labels allegations ‘stupid’

McLaren’s Lando Norris said it was “stupid” to suggest the team would try to sabotage Hamilton’s season.

“It is the most stupid thing ever,” he said. “Why would they want to take points away from their own driver? There are going to be things that Mercedes are working on that they are not going to be telling Lewis about. But that has always been the case [if a driver is leaving] and that is not the reason behind what is happening there at the moment.

“George is just doing a good job and people need to give George more credit. People are saying ‘They are doing this to Lewis’. But it is the other way round. It is as simple as that. This is George’s sixth season in Formula One, and he is in Formula One because he is good enough to be here. He is an extremely quick driver. Lewis has been just as quick but he has made more mistakes.

“It is stupid and people that think like that are nuts and don’t understand racing well enough in the first place. I find it funny. I enjoy reading it because it is silly that people come up with it. But we have to respect George for what he is doing because he doesn’t get enough credit.”

Norris topped the timesheets in the first practice session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, by 0.024sec from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Russell and Hamilton were fourth and seventh fastest respectively.