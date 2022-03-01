Mercedes and Red Bull accused of being ‘short sighted’ with stance on new F1 team

Mercedes and Red Bull have been accused of being “short-sighted” over their refusal to back a new Formula 1 team joining the grid in 2024.

Michael Andretti has indicated that he will look to enter his new team for the 2024 season having been rebuffed in his efforts to take over Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo in the past.

The 59-year-old, son of 1978 Formula 1 world champion Mario, owns Andretti Autosport which already has teams in IndyCar and Formula E. He has agreed a deal with Renault to supply power units and now just requires FIA approval to join F1.

However Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff have indicated that would not support Andretti’s proposal.

That is a stance that has been criticised by McLaren’s chief executive Zak Brown, who believes that the involvement of a famous American auto-racing family would further unlock the sport’s potential in North America.

“I think Andretti as a name, as a highly credible racing team, and knowing who his backers are and who he is, they will no doubt help us grow the sport in North America,” Brown said to Motorsport.com.

“I think the teams that may not support another team are being short-sighted. Are we trying to grow the sport?

“Or are we doing what racing teams have a bad tendency to do, which is think about today and not the future?”

An eleventh team would reduce each competing manufacturer’s split of F1’s revenue.

That loss of prize money is believed to be the reason behind opposition from several teams.

But Brown has urged them to look beyond that initial hit and instead consider the extra earning potential that Andretti’s involvement could bring.

“There is the dilution payment, which kind of covers you for a couple of years,” he added. “But you have to assume that Andretti will help us grow in North America, which will compensate for any dilution.

“If that is 100 million dollars, can they help us grow 100 million dollars more in revenue for the sport through TV and interest in sport? I think so.

“And the easiest thing after is to continue to look to reduce expenditure. In three or four years’ time, after the dilution payment is no longer in, just reduce our budget by 10 million dollars a year.

“His father’s a world champion, he’s driven in F1 and he’s got multiple racing teams. I know who his financial backers are, and they are exactly the type of investors you would want in motor sport.

“Also, you can only have 12 teams on the grid. So once you have 12, you’re really in a situation where the only way to enter the sport is to acquire.

“I think it will also further enhance the value of all the teams. Again, I think it’s short sighted to not want other credible teams to come in because of dilution.”