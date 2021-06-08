Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore, sold out for 2021

The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has been launched in India priced at Rs 2.43 crore (base price, ex-showroom). The Maybach GLS is the latest among the 15 new launches Mercedes-Benz India has lined up for our market for 2021. The Mercedes-Benz GLS forms the basis for what is the first-ever Maybach SUV, which made its world premiere in China at the end of 2019. An important thing to note is that the Maybach GLS is already sold out for 2021 in India, with Mercedes-Benz saying it has already secured over 50 confirmed bookings for the uber-luxury SUV (from customers in the age bracket of 40-45 years), and that orders placed now will be fulfilled early in 2022.

While the Maybach GLS 600 is clearly based on the GLS, it has a few differentiators on the outside that'll help tell it apart from lesser GLSes. Chief among those are a chrome grille with 28 slim, vertical louvres, the three-pointed star badge mounted on the nose, a two-tone exterior paint job with a total of five colour combinations to choose from (in addition to the 10 single-tone options), bold chrome inserts incorporated into the front and rear bumpers, window surrounds and sills, flashy 22-inch wheels as standard (23-inch wheels are available as an option), electrically-extending running boards, Maybach emblems on the D-pillars and new tailpipe finishers with cross ribs.

In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC measures in at 5,205 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,838 mm in height and has the same 3,135 mm wheelbase as the standard GLS. However, having dropped the third row of seats, the Maybach GLS " which can be had with either four or five seats " offers 93 mm more legroom for back seat passengers, along with 15 mm more headroom and 31 mm of added width.

On the inside, the Maybach GLS 600 is once again quite similar to the standard GLS in terms of dashboard design and layout but gets a few upgrades to add to the luxurious feel. There's plenty of Napa leather used all across the Maybach GLS' cabin, a custom Maybach digital instruments display has been added along with new Maybach-specific pedals, unique trim options and three interior colour schemes to choose from.

While the standard model gets a bench-type rear seat (with massage and ventilation functions for the outer seats and a removable touchscreen), two individual, reclining seats with a fixed centre console that houses a refrigerator and folding tables are available as an option for an added price. Also part of the package are a massive panoramic sunroof, as well as a custom-made cargo blind and additional sound-deadening material to block out road noise. Optional equipment includes a head-up display, active air suspension, 11.6-inch screens for the rear-seat passengers and a 26-speaker Burmester 3D Surround sound system. These, of course, will add significantly to the Maybach GLS' price.

Under the hood of the Maybach GLS 600 " which is available with a single powertrain option " is a 4.0-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Overall power output is pegged at 558 hp and 730 Nm of torque, with peak torque available from as low as 2,500 rpm. A nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard, as is the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. Despite the Maybach GLS weighing well over 2.7 tonnes, Mercedes-Benz claims it will do 0-100 kph in just 4.9 seconds. The Maybach GLS' top speed, like most other Mercedes-Benz models, is limited to 250 kph.

Being a full import, the Maybach GLS 600 costs more than twice as much as the locally assembled GLS 450, and will rival other super-luxury SUVs such as the Range Rover, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

