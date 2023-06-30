Mercedes face another Austrian GP acid test – but there's belief this race will be different

For seven years, Formula One endured a level of Mercedes predictability on their way to seven consecutive double championships. That is starting to feel like a distant memory, with just one win since the end of the 2021 season.

Whilst it would be a stretch to describe their current plight as “predictable”, there had been a repeatable pattern to their performances. Last year they oscillated between optimism and pessimism, winning only one race as Red Bull and Max Verstappen raced to the title.

2022’s Austrian Grand Prix was a microcosm of that. The team arrived in Spielberg full of beans, encouraged that they may be able to compete at the front again after doing so at Silverstone. It was one of many false dawns.

The car was quick at times with the team unlocking raw pace - but it was too raw. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended qualifying in the barriers, before recovering to third and fourth in the race, albeit 40 seconds down in the race leader.

This year the team arrive at the Red Bull Ring in a similar position, with some performance clawed back in recent rounds with their upgraded W14. There was a double podium in Barcelona (their first in 2023) before Hamilton challenged for second in Canada, finishing just 14 seconds behind Verstappen. The gap in Miami, three races previously, was 33 seconds. Both drivers have confessed some level of excitement ahead of this weekend.

Clearly, we should yet not expect Mercedes to be challenging for wins against such a dominant Red Bull, but the optimism among the drivers now feels a little more grounded. What is different this year, then?

“We’ve made a lot of changes to the car since then [Austria 2022]. It’ll probably be a good baseline to look back at compared to last year,” Russell said on Thursday. “Obviously the circuits we’ve been at recently - bar Barcelona - have been pretty unique.”

“I think going from Barcelona, which is a pretty good circuit that suits us down to a T and then to Canada, a totally opposite circuit, to see that we had pretty good pace fighting with the Astons. Max [race winner] didn’t seem too far ahead, either.”

The changes that the team have made to the W14 are clearly visible. It was always more than just the zero-pods but the aesthetic differences on the current model are striking. The car is less distinctive but hopefully more stable and subsequently faster.

The main factor that Hamilton believes the new direction has given them is confidence to take the car further and not be bitten when they push in qualifying, as happened last year.

“Confidence is a huge thing. You have to have confidence in the stability of a car. You have to be able to have confidence when you are carrying 150-180 mph into a corner that the car is going to be with you and support you through that.

“[Last] year’s car [was] so spiteful in that space. You saw the shunt I had last year. You really then have to pull back and you can’t get near the limit.

“The changes and the direction that we are going are enabling me to start to explore that more and have more confidence in pushing closer to the limit.”

It might, though, be difficult to really ascertain Mercedes’ progress, given how the weekend looks. The Red Bull Ring is a peculiar track. The shortest track by lap time on the calendar there are numerous aggravating factors this weekend: traffic in qualifying being just one of them, as well as the hectic schedule that a sprint weekend involves. Drivers have just one practice session to dial in their set-up before qualifying on Friday for Sunday’s grand prix. There is then a flurry of sprint activity on Saturday.

“Being on the hill it’s always quite exposed to the wind so you get these moments where it catches you out,” Russell says. “This year’s going to be a different dynamic again with the weather that may be here throughout the weekend.”

And Hamilton says that he is still not able to get to that limit. And neither is Russell getting carried away, saying that he expects to be in a “slightly” better place, rather than anything revolutionary.

“We’ve definitely made improvements with how the car handles through the corner, making improvements with the overall downforce. We know we’ve still got gains to be made,” Russell said.

Both drivers know that reeling in Red Bull - and even comfortably beating Aston Martin and Ferrari every weekend - will come in steps and not leaps, but with Red Bull so far ahead, the first step has to be made here.