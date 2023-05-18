Mercedes EQV long-term test: in a class of one, as long as you can accept its limitations

Might the EQV be the solution to our writer's fossil fuel-burning conscience conundrum?

Our car: Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 Sport Premium Plus

List price when new: £77,145

Price as tested: £77,820

Official range: 211-213 miles

I’m conflicted. As long as I’ve been writing about cars I’ve had an issues about burning fuel. It’s getting worse as I age; it’s an undeniable fact that when I’m deceased I’ll have left the planet in a worse state for my children.

I have three of them, usually ferried about in our own V-Class, which has a 2.1-litre diesel engine. Fossil fuel consumption aside, I genuinely consider it the perfect family vehicle.

The Mercedes EQV alongside Kyle Fortune's silver 2.1-litre diesel engine version behind

Electrifying the V-Class to create the EQV makes sense; a big van body is relatively easy to add batteries to. Its 90kWh item beneath the floor powers a 150kW electric motor which drives the front wheels (the combustion-engined V-Class is rear-wheel drive), with Mercedes-Benz claiming an official WLTP-tested range of 211-213 miles.

Diesel or electric?

Having two large Mercedes MPVs on our drive makes it look rather like we’re running an executive minibus hire firm, but more usefully it would allow a direct comparison of the benefits and pitfalls of each drivetrain. Might the EQV be the solution to my fossil fuel-burning conscience conundrum?

Same but different

Although the look the same, our silver diesel V-Class is a Long model, the EQV is only available as an Extra Long. The extra 16cm obviously benefits passenger and luggage space, but makes an already lengthy vehicle even more so. Initially we received an EQV 300 Sport to test, which costs £70,665, but a sensor fault, and difficulty repairing it due to global supply issues, meant Mercedes-Benz replaced it with a EQV 300 Sport Premium Plus.

That’s no bad thing, because the Sport specification was slightly lacking in some useful equipment. Notably, an additional £200 subscription payment was needed to unlock Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, which is rather stingy when both are commonly standard on so many significantly cheaper cars.

Seven seats and an even bigger boot

The EQV might be longer, but it’s only available in the UK as a seven-seater, opposed to the eight-seat layout in our V220d. There’s a pair of individual seats directly behind the driver and passenger, and a three-seater bench behind that. A pop-up table fits in the rail sliders in the rear. The seats, and that table, can be reconfigured to suit your needs, or removed (doing so not the work of a moment, requiring not inconsiderable strength and a good-sized garage to store them). We settled on a set-up much like our own V-Class, turning the middle-row seats around to face the three-person rear bench.

The space afforded by a V-Class is one of the car's chief selling points

Being newer than our V-Class, the EQV also has a version of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system, an infotainment set-up centred on a sizeable touchscreen with the possibility to operate it via a touchpad below. It certainly looks smart, but the touchscreen is obviously liable to be smudged by fingerprints and, the odd charging-specific or pre-heating menu aside, adds little benefit over the physical knobs of our older V-Class.

With EVs, the pre-conditioning feature is more necessity than a convenience and comfort feature, especially if you need to maximise battery range. It’s well-known that making extensive use of the heating and ventilation can rapidly drain the battery. With the interior pre-heating or chilling while still plugged into our home charger, the battery’s stored energy can be used for motion instead of maintaining temperature. Fiddling with the EQV’s climate system could lead to the loss of as much as a quarter of the predicted range.

The perfect school drop-off vehicle

There’s a lot of talk around typical usage with electric vehicles, and for about 85% of our journeys the EQV is faultless. School runs in particular, with 8 miles of drop-offs in the morning and the same in the afternoon for pick-ups. Throw in the associated journeys to and from after-school activities, weekend sport and the EQV really is a perfect companion. Doing all that local driving, while not dropping emissions outside school gates is a huge part of its appeal, while having a vehicle you can easily get changed in for various sports/activities, shelter from the rain, and in my case, use as an office while waiting outside kids clubs/parties etc is invaluable.

The touchscreen of the EQV: looks smart but is liable to be smudged by fingerprints

Charging was predominantly done via our wallbox, it taking about 8 hours to do so from around 30% to 100%. It was rare that the battery would be charged from lower than around that 30% charge, simply because I always liked to have something in reserve, just in case.

Range, consumption and typical usage

Driving an EV still requires a different mindset over internal combustion cars, because they still have some limitations. These, somewhat unsurprisingly, centre on charging and range; while some owners will argue vociferously that they’re not an issue, on occasion they proved so for us.

For that 85% of our drivinging the EQV’s claimed 211-mile range was ample, although in reality we never eked out more than 170 miles before it needed charging, with the range predicted as low as 150-160 miles on the coldest days. The highest predicted full charge range I saw was 230 miles.

At its very best I achieved an average consumption of 2.5 miles per kWh (mpkWh), which isn’t great among EVs, but taking into account the EQV’s size, weight and number of seats it’s slightly more palatable.

That efficiency, and the time it takes to charge does impact on the EQV’s overall usefulness for all journeys, particularly if you’re running to a tight family schedule. A genuine, real-world range of 250 miles would make all the difference, making it a more usable all-rounder. And our diesel V220? A full tank sees the trip meter show in excess of 600 miles, which is a realistic range in reality.

The EQV on charge: range proved to be something of a sticking point for our writer

That meant longer journeys would usually see us/me default to our V220d, not least because it means journey times would be quicker, easier and more predictable. That latter point is a serious consideration if you’ve three restless children on board, while having to stop for a lengthy charge affects how much work you can do in a day.

The promise of a potential 10%-80% charge in under an hour via an appropriate high capacity 110kW public charger does mitigate this, but it doesn’t entirely solve it, meaning the EQV typically ended up as our local vehicle, with longer trips usually undertaken in the V220d.

That’s not to say the EQV couldn’t be used on longer trips, but to do so requires a level of planning and commitment that I admit to finding too extreme to genuinely consider. I did, briefly, look at taking the EQV on a circa 1,600-mile round-trip to France before research underlined that doing so would at least double the journey times. Also, the thought of trying to deal with any potential charging complications in a foreign country wasn’t something I was prepared to sample.

Spacious and comfortable, for everyone and everything

Range, then, as much as speed and ease of charging, was an issue. But I knew that when I borrowed the EQV and it’s unfair to be overly harsh on it for that reason alone.

The positives were many (and largely shared with our own V-Class), with masses of space for anything you wish to chuck into it, its boot easily accommodating such diverse items as all the family bikes, a boxed garden seat set, a garden roller and more.

The EQV offers 'masses of space for anything you wish to chuck into it'

It’s effectively a mobile room that we could eat in, work from and use as a base for any family days out and activities. Once you’ve experienced that level of usefulness, it’s genuinely difficult to consider anything else.

On the road

On the road the EQV’s silence was always welcome, its higher quality Burmester stereo filling the cabin with premium sounds, too. Being front-wheel drive does reduce the turning circle; that and the extra length making it a little bit more cumbersome to manoeuvre, while its length meant it overhangs conventional parking spaces by quite some margin.

The 204hp electric motor provides respectable, acceptable performance, its top speed limited to 98mph, with 0-62mph in 12.1sec.

A 204hp electric motor provides respectable, acceptable performance

It feels more brisk than that on the move, where it gathers pace quickly thanks to the instant torque, although with a kerbweight of 2,635kg (about 400kg more than our diesel) the EQV’s tyres sometimes squeaked in protest in corners, while the steering felt pretty dead in comparison to our V220d.

Admittedly, nobody is looking for driver engagement in a big, practical family hauler, but the EQV’s dynamics differed enough to be notable, and not for the better. It gained in refinement and response, its ability to glide around in relative silence was always pleasing.

Why the lack of Isofix mounts?

The possibility to have all three offspring in individual seats is a huge part of the V-Class’s appeal, although I’ve never understood why every seat in the back doesn’t have an Isofix child-seat mounting.

'I’ve never understood why every seat in the back doesn’t have an Isofix child-seat mounting,' says Kyle

Strangely, the rear bench only has two (the left and middle) mounts, the right-hand side seat doing without. It’s something Mercedes-Benz needs to look at when it replaces the V-Class and its EQV spin-off.

The verdict

I (we, because my wife agrees) remain conflicted, although we both admit that if we had to have only one vehicle we’d stick with our own V220d.

The EQV’s limitations in relation to range on those occasional longer trips are significant enough to see us stick with diesel for now, but it has underlined that a more efficient, smaller EV as a second vehicle for local trips would be more suitable (and probably better on occasional longer journeys, too).

During our time in the EQV I spoke to a couple of other owners, who all highlighted its real-world range as its biggest limitation, their experiences having largely echoed ours.

Perhaps a plug-in hybrid drivetrain would better suit a vehicle of this size or, simply, a higher capacity battery. In the meantime, if you’re after a huge, incredibly useful seven-seater the EQV pretty much stands in a class of one, as long as you’re prepared to accept some limitations. Do that, and the EQV is very impressive indeed.