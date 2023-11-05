Mercedes endure Brazilian Grand Prix nightmare as Max Verstappen wins again
Max Verstappen completed an emphatic victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix after Daniel Ricciardo escaped injury when his car was struck by a flying tyre.
Lando Norris finished second for McLaren, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso holding off Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by just 0.053 seconds for third.
But it was an abysmal afternoon for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton eighth and George Russell forced to retire his car with an engine failure 12 laps from the end. Hamilton crossed the line an eye-watering 63 seconds behind.
The race in Sao Paulo was suspended following a chaotic start which saw a loose tyre hit Ricciardo’s rear wing following a collision between Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg.
Albon, 13th on the grid, drew alongside Hulkenberg ahead of the first corner, but the two machines made contact, sending the London-born driver into Hulkenberg’s Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen and then into the barrier.
The force of the impact tore the left-rear off Albon’s Williams, with the bouncing tyre – which weighs 13 kilograms – narrowly flying over the top of Ricciardo’s head before smashing into the back of his AlphaTauri.
Max Verstappen wins the Brazilian Grand Prix: as it happened
07:46 PM GMT
Constructors standings
Red Bull - 782
Mercedes - 382
Ferrari - 362
McLaren - 282
Aston Martin - 261
Alpine - 108
Williams - 28
Alpha Tauri - 21
Alfa Romeo - 16
Haas - 12
07:45 PM GMT
Drivers standings
Max Verstappen - 524
Sergio Perez - 258
Lewis Hamilton - 226
Fernando Alonso - 198
Lando Norris - 195
Carlos Sainz - 192
Charles Leclerc - 170
George Russell - 156
Oscar Piastri - 87
Lance Stroll - 63
07:42 PM GMT
Toto is a furious man!
Not a happy bunny is Toto Wolff!
"Inexcusable performance" 😠
07:40 PM GMT
Bad day for Hamilton
"Two more races with this thing and then hopefully no more driving it" 😅
07:39 PM GMT
This is how close it was between Alonso and Perez at the finish!
07:38 PM GMT
Miserable day for Russell
“Clearly we got something wrong this weekend, still we’re not too sure what that is as yet, but the pace just hadn’t been there. We thought yesterday may have been a one off, but clearly it wasn’t, so we need to regroup and try to understand it.
“12 months ago this was our strongest race of the year, 12 months later it’s by far our weakest race of the year, so very strange. The car was just slow this weekend. The tyres were sliding around and I think what we were doing was the maximum. Something doesn’t quite add up, you just don’t suddenly lose a second’s worth of performance and go from a podium fighting car to just fighting for points.
“We really need to sit down and understand, but clearly a massive one off this week.”
07:34 PM GMT
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack talking to Sky Sports
"We kept our heads down and worked together" 🤝
07:32 PM GMT
5th place for Lance Stroll
"I think we definitely learnt a lot the last few weeks"
07:30 PM GMT
Your reactions
07:28 PM GMT
Perez and Alonso battle right to the finish line
"I was watching that, live ok Sky" 😉
07:26 PM GMT
Alonso's 106th career podium
07:14 PM GMT
Where are we off to next?
Yes, that is correct. We are off to Vegas baby in a few weeks time!
07:14 PM GMT
Final podium place for Fernando Alonso
07:13 PM GMT
Second place for Lando Norris
"P2 is as good as we can get nowadays, for the time being" 🥈
07:13 PM GMT
The thoughts of Max Verstappen
"The whole race was about the management of the tyres" 🏎
07:12 PM GMT
The rest, including six DNF's
11. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
13. Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri)
14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
DNF. George Russell (Mercedes)
DNF. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
DNF. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
DNF. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
DNF. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
DNF. Alex Albon (Aston Martin)
07:10 PM GMT
Bad day for Leclerc
07:10 PM GMT
Driver of the day
P2 for Lando! 💪
07:09 PM GMT
Top 10 classification
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
07:02 PM GMT
Verstappen wins!
Max Verstappen wins the Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez fight right to the line and Alonso gets third by under a tenth second. Norris has the fastest lap and that is his seventh podium of the season.
07:00 PM GMT
Lap 71/71
But Alonso is back into third into turn four on the last lap!
06:59 PM GMT
Lap 70/71
He can! He goes up the inside of Alonso into turn one. Alonso then gets DRS up towards turn four but Perez keeps third.
06:58 PM GMT
Lap 70/71
Two laps to go. Can Perez get past Alonso?
06:57 PM GMT
Lap 68/71
Norris is on course for his sixth 2nd place of the season and it has been another super drive from the McLaren man.
06:54 PM GMT
Lap 66/71
Perez has been in DRS range behind Alonso for quite a while but has still been unable to pass him.
06:50 PM GMT
Lap 63/71
Norris has just set a stonking new fastest lap of the race. 14 seconds behind him Perez is still putting pressure on Alonso but has not been able to make the move quite yet.
06:47 PM GMT
Lap 60/71
McLaren have decided now that they will box Norris and he comes in to the pits to put the softs on. He has a very comfortable gap back to Alonso so McLaren were able to be flexible there.
Perez nearly gets Alonso into turn one and four but the Spaniard just about holds on.
06:45 PM GMT
Lap 59/71
In theory Norris does not have to stop again as he has used two different compounds.
Meanwhile Russell’s nightmare is over as he is told to retire the car. He won here last year but today has been miserable for him.
06:42 PM GMT
Lap 57/71
Verstappen has come into the pits onto the soft tyres which means Norris now takes the lead of the race. McLaren would love to see a safety car come out right about now.
06:41 PM GMT
Lap 56/71
Perez is now right behind Alonso. Can he make the move into turn one? No he cannot but he has just set the fastest lap of the race.
06:38 PM GMT
Lap 54/71
Alonso’s teammate, Stroll, has come in but has a slow stop. He just about stays ahead of Sainz but only by just over a second. Perez is into DRS range behind Alonso.
06:36 PM GMT
Lap 52/71
Perez is now within two seconds of Alonso. Can the Mexican pass the Spaniard? Another Spaniard, Ferrari’s Sainz, comes in to the pits to put soft tyres on.
06:34 PM GMT
Lap 50/71
Gasly easily passes Hamilton well before turning into the opening corner. What has happened to Mercedes? This is a track they normally go well on but today has been a disaster for them.
06:33 PM GMT
Lap 49/71
Aston Martin have pitted Alonso, who comes back out three seconds ahead of Perez.
06:31 PM GMT
Lap 47/71
Mercedes have brought both of their drives into the pits after a difficult race for Hamilton and Russell. They are both now on softs as are Perez and Gasly.
06:25 PM GMT
Lap 44/71
Five drivers are out of this race so far; Albon, Leclerc, Magnussen, Zhou and Bottas. Russell’s race is going from bad to worse as Gasly goes past him now. What is happening to Mercedes today? Russell was told not long ago to do some lift and coasting and he is now back in 9th place.
06:21 PM GMT
Lap 40/71
Alfa Romeo now have a double retirement on their hands as they tell Bottas to retire the car.
06:18 PM GMT
Lap 37/71
Sainz has now overtaken two Mercedes drivers in the space of a few laps. This time it is on Hamilton into turn four, like Tsunoda’s move on Bottas just a few moments ago.
06:16 PM GMT
Lap 36/71
Tsunoda is up ahead of Bottas into 10th after successfully passing the Alfa Romeo driver into turn four.
06:15 PM GMT
Lap 35/71
Sainz is now ahead of Russell into 7th after overtaking him into turn one.
06:14 PM GMT
Lap 34/71
Perez is closing the gap to Alonso, who is currently in third place. Meanwhile the Mercedes are looking a fair bit off the pace and going backwards. Hamilton is 6th and Russell 7th, and they have the Ferrari of Sainz right behind them.
06:05 PM GMT
Lap 28/71
The top two make their way into the pits and both put the mediums on.
06:04 PM GMT
Lap 27/71
Just as I say that Sainz, Gasly and Tsunoda all make their way into the pitlane for their first stops.
06:03 PM GMT
Lap 26/71
Alonso is told to box by Aston Martin and he comes in to change to the medium tyres. He comes back out in sixth. Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Gasly and Tsunoda all yet to come in to come off the soft tyre.
06:00 PM GMT
Lap 23/71
Perez does not have to wait too long to get back past Hamilton and he is back up into fourth before turn four. Zhou has had to retire from the race.
05:59 PM GMT
Lap 23/71
Hamilton is back under pressure from Perez and the Mercedes driver has been complaining about his left front.
05:57 PM GMT
Lap 21/71
Perez comes in amidst this chain reaction of pit-stops. But he has lost a place to Hamilton, who has managed to execute the undercut on the Mexican.
05:55 PM GMT
Lap 20/71
Mercedes bring Russell in a lap later and he too goes onto the medium tyres.
05:55 PM GMT
Lap 19/71
Hamilton has come into the pits and he drops down to 11th for the time being. He has switched onto the medium tyres.
05:53 PM GMT
Fraught radio message at Mercedes
Engineer: “George, we need more management. Turn 11, on throttle.”
George Russell: “Do you want me to race or concede positions? With more management I will go backwards.”
Engineer: “We do need to make sure these tyres make it through the stint. We do want to race but we want to make it through the stint.”
05:52 PM GMT
Lap 18/71
Perez into fourth! He has DRS down the main straight and gets up the inside of Hamilton into turn one.
"Welcome back Sergio Perez" 💪
05:51 PM GMT
Top five as it stands
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
05:50 PM GMT
Lap 16/71
A lap after Ocon came in, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou has now come into the pits. He is onto the medium tyres like Ocon.
05:49 PM GMT
Lap 15/71
Ocon has come into the pits from 11th place, perhaps to get into some free air.
05:48 PM GMT
Lap 14/71
Perez has been putting pressure on Russell for a few laps and he is through on the inside of turn one. Russell does then get DRS towards turn four but cannot retake the position so Perez is up into fifth.
Perez makes it past Russell for P5️⃣
05:47 PM GMT
Lap 13/71
Zhou has just overtaken Hulkenberg for 13th whilst Ocon thought he had Tsunoda for 10th but the Japanese driver keeps the place
05:45 PM GMT
Lap 12/71
The top three are pulling away with Hamilton in fourth just over three seconds behind Alonso. A DRS train has formed behind the seven-time champion which includes Russell, Perez, Stroll, Sainz and Gasly.
05:42 PM GMT
Lap 10/71
Verstappen has now got out of DRS range from Norris.
05:40 PM GMT
Lap 8/71
Norris is close to getting Verstappen into turn one and then into turn four.
05:39 PM GMT
Lap 7/71
Norris has just set the fastest lap and is in DRS range of Verstappen.
05:37 PM GMT
Lap 5/71
Piastri is the only man on the medium tyres. He is 16th with Ricciardo in 17th. Both drivers will be relieved to still be in this race thanks to that delay under the red flag.
05:35 PM GMT
Lap 4/71
Verstappen leads into turn one. Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Norris but fails. And then into turn four Alonso goes up the inside of Hamilton and into third place.
05:34 PM GMT
Second start of the race
Here we go, second standing start of the race. Verstappen first, Norris second, Hamilton third. Piastri and Ricciardo will restart from the pitlane.
05:32 PM GMT
Charles Leclerc speaking in the media pen
"I couldn't do anything" 😔
05:31 PM GMT
Back out on track
The drivers have left the pitlane and will go around for another formation lap. Then we will have a standing restart. Leclerc, Albon and Magnussen all out of this race.
05:29 PM GMT
Will Piastri and Ricciardo take the restart?
This is from the FIA:
“Any cars that were worked on in their garage during red flag period would be permitted to leave the pits with the field, but instead of going to the grid must return to, and take the restart from, the pit lane.”
Which means if Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo can take the restart, they will start from the pit lane. It looks like with this delay both drives will be able to continue in this race, which would not have been possible without the red flag.
05:24 PM GMT
Restart soon
We are set to get back underway in just under 10 minutes time. So both McLaren and AlphaTauri do not have long to repair Piastri and Ricciardo’s cars. Will they have enough time?
05:19 PM GMT
Provisional restart order
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Lando Norris, McLaren
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
George Russell, Mercedes
Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
05:08 PM GMT
Red flag
With so much debris on the track the stewards have decided to red flag the race. So can McLaren fix Piastri’s car in time? Alpha Tauri are also frantically working on Daniel Ricciardo’s car to see if they can fix whatever the problem is before racing resumes. Absolute chaos in Sao Paulo.
05:07 PM GMT
Piastri out
How unlucky for Piastri! He was ahead of the drama but got a whack from the back by Magnussen and has damage to his rear wing. He is out of the race.
05:06 PM GMT
Norris up to second
Whilst the chaos was going on in the midfield, Lando Norris made his way up the inside of Fernando Alonso and into second place. Great start for Norris!
05:05 PM GMT
Crash!
We are underway and we have a crash almost immediately. Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have made contact and both are out before turn one. Safety car has been deployed.
05:03 PM GMT
Leclerc out
And Leclerc has pulled over and he is out! He was set to start on the front row but he will not start this race.
05:02 PM GMT
Leclerc crashes!
Drama! Charles Leclerc is into the barriers in the infield section! He has managed to get the car going but how much damage is there? He has just said on the team radio he has lost the hydraulics
05:01 PM GMT
Formation lap
All 20 drives are making their way around the circuit on the formation lap. Everyone is starting on the soft tyres except Williams’ Logan Sargeant, who starts 19th.
04:58 PM GMT
Lights out moments away
04:57 PM GMT
Ted Kravitz on Sky Sports; problems for Gasly and Russell?
“During the national anthem, this sidepod of Pierre Gasly’s car was all the way off and they were ferreting around the radiators. A little fixing came loose, so only now have they managed to put that sidepod on and get Gasly ready to race.
“On George’s car, there was a problem front-right brake. It over-heated, they saw it on the laps to the grid and they had to change some sensors to make sure his brakes will be alright for the race.”
04:53 PM GMT
Felipe Massa talking to Sky Sports
“This grid is the most emotional grid for me after everything that I’ve been through here, and it’s great to be here to see friends like you and many people.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a nice race to watch.”
04:50 PM GMT
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur on Sky Sports
“With the regulations were allowed to change configuration [on cooling] and I think we are on the safe side for today.
“The most important is to have clean air and a proper stint. Yesterday we were fighting more in the field and you damage your tyres.
“I hope with Charles it will be a bit more clear.”
04:49 PM GMT
Rubens Barrichello chatting to Martin Brundle
04:47 PM GMT
Weirdness of the gridwalk
We have just been blessed by an interview between Martin Brundle and Machine Gun Kelly, which was interesting to say the least. Martin refused to do air piano whilst Machine did air guitar. Not sure that will go down as one of the most enthralling interviews of all time! Bless Martin, he tried his best!
04:44 PM GMT
Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich speaking to Sky Sports
"I wanted to be racing as a main driver but to be a reserve driver is such a pleasure" 💭
04:42 PM GMT
Brazilian footballer Marta speaking to Sky Sports
On the grid Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle has just been speaking to Brazilian great Marta:
“For me it’s a huge pleasure to be here and wave the chequered flag.
“When you are here, in a place like this, you just think about Senna because he was the big icon here in Brazil. He still is, he’s big forever.”
04:30 PM GMT
Lights out 30 minutes away
04:17 PM GMT
Carnival atmosphere at Interlagos
04:16 PM GMT
Starting grid
STARTING GRID
Here's how we'll be lining up for Sunday's Grand Prix!
04:13 PM GMT
Christian Horner speaking to Sky Sports about Daniel Ricciardo
"It started to look a little bit like the old Daniel again "
04:11 PM GMT
Sky Sports' Martin Brundle
Lewis Hamilton has got the better this season of his teammate George Russell and Martin Brundle has been talking about Russell’s rough run:
“He’s up against one of the greatest of all time, and many people will say Lewis Hamilton is the greatest of all time.
“But he’s had a bit of a rough run, and sometimes if your chin drops a bit and if it’s not running with you, you tend to be a little bit tight in the car, or you just get unlucky.
“I think George has been through one of those patches where he’s made a couple of mistakes, a couple of errors of judgement, but he’s got all the speed, all the confidence and all the talent he needs to be in the business for a very long time.”
04:09 PM GMT
Hamilton buzzing for the race
Lewis Hamilton is an honorary citizen of Brazil and his idol is Ayrton Senna. Despite beating Brazil’s Felipe Massa to the 2008 World Championship on the last lap at Interlagos, he is very popular in Brazil and cannot wait for today’s race:
🗣 "With the support we have here I think anything's possible"
04:07 PM GMT
Lando Norris speaking to Sky Sports
McLaren’s Lando Norris starts sixth for today’s race after he along with his teammate were caught out by conditions in Q3 on Friday. He started yesterday’s sprint on pole and finishes second, showing very good pace. After a disappointing qualifying for today, Norris is confident that the pace is in the car, shown by yesterday’s display:
"I'm optimistic that we've got better pace than them"
04:04 PM GMT
Verstappen wins sprint
The sprint race yesterday was won by Max Verstappen. He overtook McLaren’s Lando Norris, who started on pole for the sprint, into turn one and finished around four second clear of Norris. Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, finished third.
Verstappen spoke about the challenges of tyre management in the sprint.
“Initial getaway wasn’t that fantastic but the second bit was very strong and I could get alongside. Twenty-four laps around here is all about tyre management. Just incredibly difficult around here. Last year we were struggling with that already in the sprint and that’s why I was a bit careful.”
Norris also spoke about the hurdles of the sprint but was content with the pace of his car.
“It’s a tough circuit. You don’t feel like you can push anywhere. You do two laps and then you have no grip. You’re managing, you have one little wheelspin and it costs you 0.2-0.3secs.
“But it’s a positive race. We weren’t expecting to be anywhere close to the Red Bulls here. Today we were good compared to everyone except Max.”
03:59 PM GMT
Race preview
Max Verstappen will start today’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on pole. In qualifying for today’s race on Friday, Verstappen and Red Bull got the strategy call correct as they made sure they were out early before the heavens opened towards the end of Q3.
Verstappen spoke after qualifying about the challenges of the whole qualifying sessions, especially with a storm on its way.
“The gaps were very small between everyone. Q1, Q2, you could see everyone was using a lot of tyre sets. It made it quite interesting.
“We lined up for Q3 and you could see the sky was just black. I was like: ‘Well, if that rain hits, it is going to be a lot.’
“We went for the lap. The first sector felt all right and the rest felt shocking. The rain was coming in. It was not hitting the track yet but the wind increased a lot and changed direction to a tailwind in the middle sector.
“I was shouting on the radio saying: ‘What the hell happened?’ We were nowhere, but the team said everyone was struggling. I have never seen such an influence on car balance.”
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start on the front row alongside Verstappen. The Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso start third and fourth respectively.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton starts fifth but his teammate George Russell will start eighth instead of sixth after receiving a two-place grid penalty for impeding Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in the pitlane. Gasly himself as well as teammate Esteban Ocon also received penalties for the same offence.
McLaren were caught out by the conditions, with Lando Norris only qualifying seventh, which has become sixth after Russell’s penalty, and Oscar Piastri tenth, who spun at Junção, which caused major issues for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who had to slow down under yellow flag conditions and starts ninth today.
