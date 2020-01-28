Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

The German squad shared an audio clip of the fire-up on Twitter on Tuesday ahead of the car's debut on February 14.

Mercedes' W11 will make its track bow at the Silverstone circuit five days before the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although the on-track debut will not be public, Mercedes plans to share images and video of the car during the day.

The W11 will be again driven by world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas as the team attempts to secure its seventh consecutive championship double.

Read Also:

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”Haas unveils launch date for its 2020 F1 carWilliams adds Red Bull, Renault engineers in key tech roles