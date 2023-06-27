Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic Debut Superdackel Collection

Mercedes-Benz and Superplastic have joined forces to unveil the Superdackel capsule collection, paying homage to the luxury car's dashboard dackel.

Initially launched on June 21, World Dachschund Day, the brands have come together to create Superdackel, the latest character in the Superplastic universe, a foot-long adorable Dachshund, made from 100 percent sustainable cherry, maple, walnut and alder wood. Outfitted with Mercedes' iconic logo, the expertly crafted figure delivers an adorable swagger.

The collection is rounded out with wearables for two-legged patrons as a 100 percent organic cotton hoodie, T-shirt, baseball cap and 100 percent silk scarf bear the exclusive Mercedes-Benz x Superplastic co-branded logo. Not leaving our furry friends behind, the collaboration also welcomes a Superdackel dog collar.

The full Superdackel collection is available at the Superplastic flagship store, where customers can also visit an immersive gallery space and full-screen animations of the short film through June 26th. The capsule can also be purchased on Superplastic's online store, ranging in price from $150 to $3,500 USD.