Mercedes-Benz sales dip slightly in Q3 on model changes, lack of parts

BERLIN (Reuters) -Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars dipped slightly in the third quarter with a steeper drop in China and the United States on model changes and lack of parts, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales from July to September were down 4%, with 510,600 vehicles delivered, according to Mercedes-Benz figures.

Mercedes-Benz reported wholesale sales figures, reflecting those to third-party clients like dealerships, unlike competitors including BMW who report retail sales.

Third-quarter sales in Europe were up 12%, while sales in China fell 12% and in the United States were down 15%, it said.

Still, total sales this year so far were up 2% from last year, in line with the premium carmaker's full-year guidance for sales at prior year level.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)