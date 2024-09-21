Mercedes-Benz and Roger Federer Unveil Latest Neon Legacy Give Back Project

Mercedes-Benz and tennis legend Roger Federer have unveiled their latest Neon Legacy project in Berlin, continuing their mission to "Give Back" through social initiatives. The Neon Legacy project, launched in 2021, focuses on promoting youth sports and its newest development is the renovation of a sports area for the Schlupfwinkel youth club in Berlin.

The revamped facility, inaugurated by Federer and Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz, includes a newly constructed tennis wall. The wall was decorated with vibrant floral designs by Berlin-based artist Rommy Gonzalez, adding a creative flair to the initiative. Federer emphasized the importance of the project, reflecting on how training with a tennis wall shaped his own career. "I’m excited to share that experience with the next generation," he shared.

Neon Legacy, a joint effort between Federer and Mercedes-Benz, aims to nurture young tennis talent and increase access to the sport. This project follows the 2023 refurbishment of a street art tennis court in London. Fetzer expressed excitement about the positive impact of these initiatives, highlighting their role in promoting youth sports and creating more public meeting spaces.

Additionally, this unveiling comes just before the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin, where Mercedes-Benz continues its role as a global sponsor, providing electric G-Class vehicles as team cars — as shown in the gallery above.