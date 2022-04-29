Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run avoids rain, fills streets with nearly 10,000 runners

Susan Miller Degnan
·3 min read

The corporate takeover of downtown Miami was filled with joy in all directions Thursday night on Biscayne Boulevard — mixed with plenty of sweat amid a huge Bayfront Park office party.

The 38th running of the Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run snaked down Biscayne Boulevard and through the streets of Miami like it has since its inception in 1985 as the former Manufacturers Hanover Corporate Challenge.

But instead of the meager field of 3,700 (at least for this race) that ran in a downpour last September after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 event to go virtual, the newest version drew 9,897 registrants from 496 companies — a sure sign that the future again looks strong for South Florida’s biggest 5K.

Leading them all under a gray sky that threatened to rain (a flood advisory was out for downtown Miami) but never did during the race: Tommy Cardenas, 21, an IT technician for Integrity Tech in a 3.1-mile personal best of 15 minutes 34 seconds — a 5:11-per-mile pace.

Tommy’s boss was no slouch either. Daniel Guenechea, 39, finished 11th overall to take the men’s CEO title in 18:24 — a personal best by more than a minute and a half.

Jacy Arbeit of Grant Thornton LLP led the women’s field in 18:35. She was 17th overall — a 5:59 pace.

The women’s CEO victory went to Leslie Weil of Moxy South Beach, in 29:14

“I just led from the start because I didn’t want to get bumped or pushed so I went straight to the front,’’ said Cardenas, who ran one season for St. Thomas University. “Today was fun. I like the way all the tents are set up at the park. It’s very organized.’’

Guenechea, who had previously run three Corporate Runs, was thrilled with his time. He said he started running during the pandemic and continues to tear up his former times. “I’ve seen crazy gains,’’ he said. “Great course, lots of fun, the volunteers are excellent and just a good time.’’

Team event

A runner dressed in costume joins a group as the road remains dry while starting the 3.5 mile run under gray skies. More than 9897 runners from 496 companies competed in the Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run, a 3.5-mile team event in which runners/walkers represent their companies or industry-related categories on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The race is a team event that awards plaques to four-person male, female and coed teams in 20 industry-related divisions. More than 300 tents were spread throughout the park, under which participants feasted on everything from burgers, chicken sandwiches, corn on the cob and chips galore devoured by the 26 participants of the law firm Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker to the Pub subs, shrimp and sweets for Skycon Group construction company.

The two companies appeared to have dueling alcohol supplies set up extremely close to one another.

“I think we are really meant to be social beings and you add exercise to it and those are the two best things —exercise and community — we can do to enrich our lives,’’ said Laurie Huseby, who co-founded the race with her late husband Hans and owns the South Miami FootWorks retail store that produces the event. “It’s still only a little more than a third of the most participants we’ve had in this race [28,265 in 2018], but it feels really fantastic to be back on the streets.”

Fun fact: There were 5,039 female competitors to 4,858 males.

The T-shirt competition was won by T-Roc in the City Landmarks division, Intradeco Apparel Inc. in the Company Logo division and Novotel in the Hurricane Heads division.

