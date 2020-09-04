Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Laying Down the Foundation for Future Luxury EVs in India

“The future of cars is going to be electric.”

We have heard this so many times now that perhaps we don’t realise that the future that we speak of is happening right now. If you were to take a look at the portfolio of automakers globally, you will see that almost all of them have a proper electric car on sale. That story is vastly different in India. If you were to list down the electric cars that you can buy right now, you will run out of names pretty quick. And you will also realise that there is no proper electric car on sale that does not compromise on technology, on space, design, premium features, on the luxury quotient and so on. All of that is going to change very soon, though, as Mercedes-Benz is all set to hold the title of being the first automaker in India to bring a proper luxurious electric car in our market.

And that car is the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Watch Video:

So without any doubt, this is an extremely important car as it not only debuts the ‘EQ’ range of electric cars that are made by Mercedes-Benz but it will also pave the way for other luxury electric cars to come to our country. That’s a lot of pressure on the EQC’s shoulder.

By the looks of it, Mercedes-Benz has come prepared to make a lasting mark and seems to have put in a lot of work to get it right. The EQC was tested extensively all around the world and that includes India as well to make it compatible for the vast variety of conditions that our country offers, that’s a good starting point.

View photos Mercedes-Benz EQC More

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The really smart thing that they did, however, was that they took the already-proven Mercedes-Benz GLC as a starting point and then built an electric car around it rather than starting afresh from the ground up and experimenting with things that are yet to be proven in the real world. And this is why the silhouette of the EQC will remind you quite a lot about the GLC. However, the EQC is a lot more aerodynamic in shape which is meant to give it a better range by reducing drag.

Looking closer at the car, the first thing you would notice is the front design which will be the face of future electric cars that Mercedes will make. It does have a conventional-looking grille that does not look atrociously futuristic, thankfully, and has a blacked-out element that runs beneath it and connects the two LED projector headlamps which have blue design elements, to give you that electric car vibe. Also, the DRL spans across the front and the same approach can be seen at the back as well where you have the connected tail lamp design and that makes the car look smart.

View photos Mercedes-Benz EQC More

Story continues