Mercedes-Benz E-class review: Better than a Rolls-Royce

For over 70 years and through 10 generations, the Mercedes-Benz E-class saloon has been the standard bearer of the three-pointed star.

The first such model, the W120 ‘Pontoon’, was launched in 1953 and wasn’t called E-class at all – at the time, an ‘E’ suffix on the model name stood for Einspritzmotor or fuel injection. Through the Pontoon to ‘60s Fintail and’70s Stroke Eight, the range gathered a stellar reputation for understated and reliable transport. We’ll gloss over the ‘Shrempp Years’ series 210 and 211 between 1995 and 2009, where Mercedes-Benz engineering and quality was cored out by its eponymous chairman.

The first E-class model to be so badged was the 1993 facelifted W124 model, but this mid-sized saloon and estate market segment was much fought over. My father’s friend had a W123 280 TE estate (T for ‘Tourism and Transport’) bought new in the late ‘70s. There was one on the launch from the Stuttgart museum and I took a drive for old times’ sake.

A big torquey six-cylinder petrol engine, four-speed manual gearbox with masses of space all oozing quality, it felt like all the car you’d ever need including that crazy oil-pressure gauge which sprang up to 3bar (43.5psi) as soon as the engine started and the Becker Europa radio. Such pure and simple nostalgia.

Rare, too… Between 1978 and 1985, Mercedes only built 19,789 280TE models, which was about 20 per cent of all the estates built. I was moved to go online to see what a decent one would cost these days (£20,000 to £40,000 depending on condition – in other words, it hasn’t depreciated in 38 years).

So, just as the 3-series defined BMW, the E-class was the central focus of Mercedes, attracting the best of the engineering and innovation that Stuttgart could provide. Traditionally it was the best-selling Mercedes model, with a total of over 13 million sold by 2015.

But then came Mercedes’s ill-judged adventure into what it calls the ‘compact class’ (read A-class), where generous financing meant that everyone felt they could afford a Mercedes-Benz. That, along with the burgeoning popularity of the SUV (particularly the Mercedes GLC) and the forthcoming ban on all but plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) piston-engined cars in 2030 means that the appeal of the E-Class - in Europe, at least - is fading.

It’s a measure of that decline that the most popular market for this once all conquering saloon is now South Korea, followed by North America and China.

So is this 11th generation car, known internally as the Series 214, the final blast for the fossil-fuel powered E-Class?

It goes on sale this summer with prices about 10 to 15 per cent higher than the outgoing model, meaning around £56,000 for the base model 200 petrol that’s likely to be the most popular of the initial range. The 220d will cost from £56,500 and unsurprisingly, given the demonisation of diesel, will be the least popular model.

The second-most popular will be the 300e plug-in hybrid, which will cost from about £65,800, though its all-electric range of 71 miles means that it has the most favourable tax status for the companies and individuals that run it; just under £110 a month in benefit-in-kind tax for a higher-rate taxpayer, in fact.

There are five model lines in the UK starting at the reasonably well equipped AMG Line.

Bigger and better?

This is a bigger car than the outgoing 213 model, and it looks a bigger car, too. Heavier, and a bit less elegant.

The drivetrains are very much copy-and-paste from the 213 model, so all 2.0-litre, four-cylinder units with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. The E200 has an engine output of 201bhp, while the diesel gets 194bhp, both with the same 22.7bhp electric motor also chipping in on top of that.

The 300e PHEV has a petrol engine output of 201bhp with a 127bhp electric motor, for a total system output of 308bhp and sprightly 0-62mph of 6.4sec.

It’s not all a one-way street for the PHEV, though. Apart from the additional £10,000 on the list price, there’s less boot space - down from the standard cars’ 540 litres to 370 litres - and kerb weight is up from the petrol’s 1825kg to 2,210kg.

All the cars will tow up to 2.1 tonnes of braked trailer, and all are rear-wheel drive with Mercedes’s own nine-speed automatic transmission. A four-wheel drive diesel-electric E-Class PHEV 450d will arrive in the UK in mid-September.

The screens, the screens…

Of course, in this day and age, the main news is the electronics, and here the new E-class gives us a glimpse of Mercedes’s new single, central combined computer system. It will ultimately handle the four major disciplines of infotainment, driver-assistance, body (meaning suspension and engine systems), and charging systems. Small wonder that the negotiations with Apple and Google, to get their mapping and music but not give the Silicon Valley giants the rights to plunder your data, were tough.

“It was only three years ago that they gave us a partial go ahead,” says Marcus Shaeffer, Mercedes chief technical officer and board member.

In this case we only see the first of four disciplines; infotainment. And, if you like conducting Zoom meetings in your car, watching Hollywood musicals with Nelson Riddle’s orchestra booming off the door cards and getting Google ratings on local hairdressers, then this is the tops. While it’s clear that Mercedes wanted to use and sell your data for itself, it’s also understandable that it wanted to give its owners a Mercedes-appropriate experience, unlike Volvo, which has sold its soul to Google so that the car’s posh touchscreen has Google’s grotty old mobile tiles popping up all over the place.

To control it all is the son of the Hyperscreen in the EQS model, called Super Screen with an optional side wing glass screen in front of the passenger. Unlike the all-glass exorbitance of the £7,995 optional Hyperscreen on EQS, this is likely to cost more like £1,000.

The speech recognition system is darn good, even recognising your request to turn off that EU-mandated speed limit warning chime. There’s a lot of thought gone into the touchscreen, too, with good graphics, easily accessible cabin temperature adjustment and access to music and mapping, although at one point the navigation drove us out of Austria and into Hungary, which gave the border police a bit of a work out.

There’s also an algorithm (isn’t there always) which recognises patterns of use, such as seat position, heating settings, favourite radio and so on. It seems a poor substitute for doing it yourself and we weren’t in the car long enough to test it properly.

On the road

If you haven’t got anything nice to say, don’t say it, my nan used to say. And so it proves with the four-cylinder lumps in the test cars. Well damped and isolated to the point of not being there, even diesel is a largely silent device especially as the electric motor fills in the low-down torque gap.

Acceleration is brisk for all the cars although the PHEV feels usefully more rapid. And the way the electric motors in these cars allow long gearing in the nine-speed auto is remarkable. At one point the diesel was doing an indicated 80mph at 1,500rpm with an indicated range of well over 850 miles which would have got us back to the UK on a single tank of fuel.

It’s the way these big and heavy cars ride on undulating roads that is a complete revelation, however. These three models are some of the best riding cars I’ve driven all year, and that includes the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Bumps are dealt with in two chassis moments - up and down, and that’s it. There’s such wheel articulation with the four-link wishbone front and five-link independent rear that even on roads with subsiding sides, there’s no sign of side-to-side tilting and lateral head tossing. No chassis float either, just a simple, comfortable ride with wonderful damping control even when driven hard. You wonder why Mercedes bothers with its optional anti-car sickness program, which amounts to a set of breathing exercises on a screen.

There’s a myth that, of these big German saloons, the BMW 5-series (which is renewed this autumn) is the driver’s choice. Well, that’s only true up to a point. Driven with spirit the E-class has more than enough vim to satisfy the steeliest driving enthusiast. In this form it perhaps isn’t as well suited to the mountain pass as others in the range, but if you find yourself there, it more than keeps up.

The steering is direct and accurate, if perhaps not the most communicative on the optional 20-inch wheels and tyres. The brakes felt sharp at times, but with familiarity they provided rapid and secure slowing.

As to the new SAE Level 2 plus driver assistance, which will change lanes to overtake on its own? Well, yes, with one finger on the wheel to tell the capacitance steering you are there and your eyes on the road so that the on-board camera can tell you’re not enjoying the passenger’s musical, the E-class will drive itself - overtaking and (eventually) moving back into the original lane.

It didn’t feel particularly natural, but you’d get used to it and on a quiet motorway you could relax and let the computer take the strain. I’d prefer to drive myself, to be honest, and feel safer doing so.

Verdict

Mercedes wanted to boast about the new electronics and driver aids in this new car but, to be honest, they weren’t the most impressive traits of the new E-class. What left us slack jawed was the creamy ride, the effortless mile eating and the sheer economy of these sophisticated cars. If we’ve reached peak piston engines, then these cars will be up there with some of the best that were ever built.

The facts

On test: Mercedes E-Class E200 AMG Line

Body style: four-door saloon

On sale: August 2023

How much? £56,000

How fast? 149mph/0-62mph in 7.5sec

How economical? 44.1mpg WLTP Combined

Engine and gearbox: 1,999cc, four-cylinder, in-line turbocharged petrol, with 48V mild hybrid, 9spd torque-converter automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive

Maximum power/torque: 201bhp @ 5,800rpm/236lb ft @ 1,800rpm with 227bhp/151lb ft electric-motor assistance

CO2 emissions: 144g/km

VED: £255 first year, then £180, plus £390 luxury car tax for years 2-6

Warranty: 3 years, unlimited mileage

The rivals

BMW 520i M Sport from £51,900

About to be superseded, but the current 5-series is still a class act. This 2.0-litre, automatic mild-hybrid model delivers 205bhp, 48.7mpg, 7.5sec 0-62mph and a terrific chassis balance.

Audi A6 S line 40 TFSI S tronic from £45,240

Front drive, but still lovely to drive with a brilliant interior, the A6 in this form has a 201bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine that gives 0-62mph in 7.3sec and 40.9mpg.