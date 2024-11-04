Mercedes baffled by Lewis Hamilton’s cryptic radio message – but have Ferrari signed a busted flush?

A despondent Lewis Hamilton says he needs a holiday but still has three races left for Mercedes before joining Ferrari - REUTERS/Sebastiao Moreira

A cryptic radio message from Lewis Hamilton to his team, which was not broadcast until after Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, has prompted speculation that the 39 year-old may have driven for Mercedes for the final time.

In the message, which took place on Hamilton’s warm-down lap after he finished 10th at Interlagos, the seven-time world champion, who is joining Ferrari next season, concedes he has had a “disaster of a weekend” and describes his car as “the worst it has ever been”.

Hamilton then adds: “But thank you for continuing to try. Great job from the guys at the pitstop. If this is the last time that I get to perform, it’s a shame it wasn’t great, but grateful for you.”

Mercedes were said to be surprised by the enigmatic message, with the team insisting there were no plans for Hamilton to step down for the final triple-header.

One possible explanation is that Hamilton was referring to a change of pit-crew for the concluding three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, or possibly his final race with the team in Brazil.

Hamilton said his car in Brazil had been the worst it had ever been - Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Indeed, Hamilton himself appeared to suggest he would finish the season with Mercedes when speaking to motorsport.com after the Sao Paulo race, albeit he also conceded he was ready for a break.

“If they give me a car that doesn’t bounce off the track in the next few races, then hopefully we can get a better result,” he said. “But yeah, looking forward to Christmas.”

It would be a major surprise if Hamilton did cut ties with Mercedes early, and on such a low note, given the extraordinary success they have enjoyed together. One would imagine Mercedes plan to give him a proper send-off in Abu Dhabi.

But such is the funk Hamilton is in, that nothing would surprise. If he genuinely wishes to clear his head before moving to Maranello – and he did mention in another interview with Sky Sports that he could “happily go and take a holiday” – then perhaps the team would oblige and give incoming rookie Kimi Antonelli a few races to acclimatise before starting with the team in 2025.

Have Ferrari signed a busted flush?

By a cruel twist of fate, Hamilton’s worst weekend in a long while – arguably of his entire career – came on the anniversary of his most famous triumph. Saturday marked 16 years to the day since Hamilton won his maiden world title with McLaren at Interlagos. The protagonists of that weekend – Hamilton, Felipe Massa, Timo Glock – were all in attendance this year. Of them, only Hamilton is still driving. At 39 some believe the seven-time world champion is increasingly running on fumes.

Hamilton wins his first title in 2008 at Interlagos - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

It would be premature, though, to suggest that Ferrari have splashed out upwards of £50 million a year on a busted flush. It was not so long ago Hamilton won a brilliant, emotionally-charged race at Silverstone in front of his home fans, his first grand prix victory for 945 days. He followed that up with another at Spa, albeit Hamilton inherited that win after George Russell was disqualified.

What it proved, though, is that Hamilton can still do it. Yes, his one-lap pace has not been good this year (Hamilton trails 16-5 to Russell in qualifying). But he can clearly still craft a race. This is a generational talent we are talking about here. The most successful driver in Formula One history.

‘It is easy for paranoia to creep in’

Time waits for no man of course. Are Hamilton’s reactions getting slower? Is his courage failing? He clearly lacked confidence in the car in wet, slippery conditions in Brazil, conditions which in past years might have been expected to favour him. All valid questions. George Russell’s performance showed what was possible in the Mercedes at Interlagos.

But Fernando Alonso is still driving well into his 40s. There is no reason why, if Hamilton feels the love of Ferrari fans, if he feels hooked up to his car, he cannot rediscover his mojo. Remember, both Hamilton and Mercedes have spent this season knowing he is off at the end of it. However scrupulous Mercedes have been, however fair, the dynamic between them will have changed. It is easy for paranoia to creep in. We have seen Hamilton struggle in the past, both at McLaren and Mercedes, when his mind is not in the right place.

Perhaps his comments about “needing a holiday” are a cry for help. Asking to be removed from the firing line to rest and recharge ahead of next year. Hamilton knows his performance relative to Charles Leclerc in the first few races will be under huge scrutiny. He will be desperate to hit the ground running. But to write him off already is premature. Hamilton has earned the right to prove he can still do it.