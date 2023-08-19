Mercedes-AMG C43 review: low-fat, fast Merc feels underbaked

Ahead of the C63’s arrival, Mercedes has given us the second iteration of the C43 - Justin Leighton

You don’t see much lard around these days, do you? Once upon a time it was everywhere, venerated throughout the world – and especially in post-war Britain – as the default cooking fat. But on the shelves of today’s shops, lard has become vanishingly rare.

The same can be said of the traditional, V8-powered AMG Mercedes. Once upon a time, if a Merc had an AMG badge, that meant it probably had a vast, thunderous V8 engine which endowed upon it a controlled lairiness that contrasted beautifully with a fast Audi’s clinical precision and BMW M-car’s pin-sharp poise.

Today, though, the lard has slowly been phased out of our diets, and our AMGs. In recent times, hot Mercs’ V8s shrunk, and were boosted by turbochargers to compensate. They became smoother, more rounded. Butter rather than lard...

And while, for sure, the purists will always argue in favour of the thudding sledgehammer grunt of the old engine, whose power came by dint of its sheer size, rather than a pair of turbos – as with butter, the vast majority will find the alternative just as satisfying.

The C43 costs north of £67,000 – an eye-watering sum considering this isn’t even the top of the range - Justin Leighton

Beware, though, because margarine is just around the corner. The next C63 will swap the twin-turbo V8 for – of all things – a 2.0-litre four-pot. And, just as margarine is elevated to the point at which you can’t believe it’s not butter, supposedly, so the next C63’s four-pot will be boosted to feel like the old V8 by the addition of an electric motor and battery that’ll turn it into a hybrid, enabling it to kick out even more power than the old V8 car while diminishing its emissions.

This, however, is not that car. Ahead of the C63’s arrival, Mercedes has given us the second iteration of the C43 – effectively the slimline version. Last time out, it had a V6 in place of the big V8. This time, though, it has the same 2.0-litre engine as the forthcoming C63 – but it’s been shorn of full hybrid assistance. Margarine without the emulsifiers, in other words: olive oil.

It is, therefore, better, or so Mercedes’ thinking goes. It’s better for you, it’s better for your wallet, and it’s better for the environment. It should also be lighter, leaner, fitter, and less bloated. But, wail the purists, it’s so far from the full-fat, V8-powered original that its worthiness to wear the AMG badge must be called into question. Are they right?

Pros

Brilliant engine

Great fun to drive fast

Smart cockpit

Cons

Unsettled ride

Jerky powertrain

Expensive

Electric dreams

In place of the C63’s hybrid system here, then, you get a mild hybrid setup with a starter-generator motor and a smaller battery, which gives the four-pot a fillip. More of a boost, however, comes from the turbo, which is particularly interesting because it features a tiny motor between the turbine and compressor housings, powered from the same 48-volt circuit as the mild hybrid system. This is used to spin the turbo up early – from idle speed, in fact – and until the exhaust gas pressure builds up to a point at which it can power the turbo in the conventional way.

According to Mercedes, the latest iteration is better for you, better for your wallet and better for the environment - Justin Leighton

The result is that it eliminates turbo lag, allowing the turbo to do its thing right from the word go, and that means more power and more torque from lower down the rev range. And because the turbo is a twin-scroll unit, meaning it features two chambers on the turbine housing that are each fed by two cylinders, it’s more efficient, and can generate more power earlier on.

Long story short, what you get is a turbo that provides more boost, and does so all the way through the rev range – eliminating the shortcomings of a ‘traditional’ turbo. Despite being the ‘lite’ option, then, the C43 is certainly heavy on cleverness.

Transmitting all that power to the ground is a four-wheel drive system that can send up to 69 per cent of its power to the rear wheels when needed, via a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic gearbox. There’s also a launch control function should you yearn for such a thing.

As is par for the course with cars of this calibre these days, you also get continuously variable adaptive dampers all round; four-piston callipers bite down at the front on 370mm ventilated brake discs, and there’s a rorty exhaust with a flappy valve inside it to vary the sound it makes. As well as a variable-ratio steering rack you also get, for the first time on the C43, four-wheel steer to help point the nose into bends even more deftly.

Cost sensitive

All this clever tech will certainly cost you, though. The C43 costs north of £67,000 – an eye-watering sum considering this isn’t even the top of the range (by contrast, the C63 will set you back nearly £100,000 when it turns up). That makes the already pricey BMW M340i – the C43’s most obvious rival – look a snip at £59,000, and the Tesla Model 3 Performance a bargain at £58,000.

The C43's unrefined nature makes it poorly suited to everyday use - Justin Leighton

Then again, the C43’s 402bhp power output – plus an extra 14bhp from the mild hybrid boost when its little battery’s fully charged – is considerably more buttery, so to speak, than the M340i’s, and makes the C43 almost as potent as the Audi RS4, a car which is ostensibly a rung above on the performance car ladder.

The estate-only RS4, however, is only £2,500 more than a C43 estate. Whichever way you cut it, then, this is not a cheap car.

Mind you, it does at least feel pretty expensive when you climb aboard. Quality is up to the sort of standard you’d expect from Mercedes, and the overall feel is as sporting as you’d hope, with a big slab of carbon fibre weave, lots of shiny satin silver accents, suede-effect upholstery and red stitching. While all that sounds as though it could be, as my colleague Mr. English is fond of saying, ‘de trop’, it works well in the flesh.

There’s plenty of space for passengers and their knick-knacks, with good leg room, elbow room and head room, front and rear, as well as a profusion of cubbies. The boot is less impressive, though still adequate at 455-litres to the BMW’s 480.

Comfort, but no joy

I’m not sure the suspension in comfort mode is quite what it should be. This is one of three suspension modes you can choose from (the others being Sport and Sport Plus), and it’s ostensibly the softest, though you’d be hard-pushed to tell. The wheels smash their way over pretty much every bump, jarring the whole car and setting your back on edge. Even on smooth roads, you get gritty little jiggles sent up through the whole car.

Yet despite this firmness, or perhaps as the result of an attempt by Mercedes’s engineers to curb it, you also get quite a lot of bounciness. Even modest undulations echo down the road, and at speed, where the low-speed fiddliness disappears, this characteristic persists, so the C43 never feels entirely at ease even on a gentle cruise.

Even on smooth surfaces, the 'gritty little jiggles' are persistent - Justin Leighton

Switch to Sport mode and the ride is actually slightly better. OK, it’s still boneshakingly firm, but you lose that queasy waft and, as a result, the whole car feels better tied-down.

The suspension isn’t the only problem, though. That mild hybrid powertrain, which should be oily smooth, is instead jerky and snappy, and sometimes slow to respond to throttle inputs.

At low speeds, the C43 sometimes pulls to a stop with an unseemly shunt, not helped by the way the brakes snatch at low speeds, and the gearbox can take an age for the gearbox to kick down in automatic mode. Even operating it manually, through the paddles, it feels a bit slow to change.

Given its positioning as an easy-going alternative to the hair-on-fire C63, this car should feel smooth and silky when being driven around normally, but instead it feels sticky and spiky, and too much like hard work.

Fast and hard

And this is a pity, because when you do decide to open it up, the C43 turns out to be bloody good.

That clever turbo, for example, works tremendously well in practice, lending the four-pot a huge amount of low-down muscle and giving it a hard-charging edge right from the get-go, matched by a glorious, warbling sound that eggs you on.

The switch-over from electric to mechanical turbocharging is unnoticeable, but as the revs rise, the boost is there, rewarding you with even more grunt the more you wring its neck.

And in harder use, the chassis feels great, too, so much the better for the relative lack of mass under the front end which helps keep the weight distribution centralised.

Yes, the steering’s a touch lighter and more remote than the M340i’s, but the nose dives into curves deftly, and it’s backed up by copious amounts of grip and traction, so that you can fire the C43 into a bend, lean hard on the outer tyres through the apex, and feed in the power nice and early.

The C43 boasts a 402bhp power output - Justin Leighton

The Telegraph verdict

It may be olive oil, then, but this olive oil is cold-pressed, unfiltered, the sort you have to buy directly from a bloke who makes it from his own olive groves half-way up an Umbrian hillside; the preserve of the moneyed elite.

Trouble is, the flavour of such an oil may well be an acquired taste. Its unrefined nature makes it poorly suited to everyday use, too. Both of those caveats can be applied to the C43.

Had Mercedes spent just a little longer finessing that powertrain, and rounding off the edges of the ride, the C43 would be an admirable companion to the C63: softer, more usable, and yet still immensely capable.

As it is, you get the capability, but you have to live with quite a few compromises day-to-day – compromises the M340i does without, and all while delivering a similarly slick driving experience. Given the BMW is also much cheaper, it’s certainly where my money would go.

The facts

On test: Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Premium

Body style: Four-door saloon (also available as a five-door estate)

On sale: now

How much? £67,255 on the road (AMG range from £67,255)

How fast? 155mph, 0-62mph in 4.6sec

How economical? 31.8mpg (WLTP Combined)

Engine & gearbox: 1,991cc four-cylinder petrol engine, nine-speed multi-clutch automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive

Electric powertrain: 48-volt starter/generator with dedicated battery

Electric range: 0 miles

Maximum power/torque: 416bhp/369lb ft

CO2 emissions: 196g/km (tailpipe)

VED: £1,565 first year, £560 next five years, then £170

Warranty: 3 years / 60,000 miles

Spare wheel as standard: No (not available)

The rivals

BMW M340i

369bhp, 34.9mpg, £58,925 on the road

BMW M340i: feels like better value

Traditionally, the C43 and M340i would be direct rivals, but Mercedes has upped the C43’s power and price so that it now sits somewhere between the M340i and M3. Even so, the eM340i feels like better valu, offering just as exciting a driving experience – albeit with a touch less power – and fewer day-to-day compromises, for less cash.

Audi RS4

444bhp, 28.8mpg, £71,545 on the road

Audi RS4: more bang for your buck - Dean Smith

Elevating the C43 has brought it almost into direct competition with the RS4, especially in estate form, and while it’s getting on a bit, the Audi seems to offer more bang for your buck, too. It isn’t quite as deft or as agile as the C43, though, and it rides every bit as firmly.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

446bhp, 340 miles, £57,990 on the road

The Model 3 delivers big on performance

If you’re after bang for buck, though, the Model 3 Performance certainly delivers, bringing near-RS4 pace for a price that’s lower than the M340i’s. Of course, you’ll have to be prepared to jump to electric power, but if you are, the Tesla’s not a bad way to do it given the easy access to public charging offered by the company’s Supercharger network. It isn’t as involving to drive as any of the internal combustion engined cars here, though.

