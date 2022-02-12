Merced police investigating collision after pedestrian suffers major injuries

The Merced Police Department is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that resulted in a major injury that occurred in Merced on Friday night.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic collision at the intersection of G Street and East 21st Street at 10:29 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to an area trauma center, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperative with investigators. At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Myles Richter at 209-385-6905 or by email at richterm@cityofmerced.org.