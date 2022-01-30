Merced police chase, arrest teen suspects in break-in at home being watched by house sitter

Andrew Kuhn
·2 min read

Two juveniles accused of burglarizing a home were arrested Saturday after a car chase in Merced.

Both 17-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary of an occupied residence and felony vehicle pursuit, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said officers responded at 8:42 p.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Parkwood Court after a person who was reportedly house-sitting heard someone break in while she was inside. Authorities said the victim exited the house and called police.

The victim’s purse was reportedly stolen by the suspects, who left the home in her vehicle as she waited for officers to arrive.

Police said the suspects, in the stolen vehicle, nearly crashed into a vehicle driven by a Merced police officer responding to the call. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a high-speed pursuit, police said.

Authorities said officers ultimately terminated the pursuit out of a concern for public safety. The suspects reportedly drove along West 16th Street, where the vehicle hit a curb while trying to make a left onto Canal Street at an unsafe speed.

Police said that hitting the curb caused the vehicle to roll onto its side, and it crashed into a building in the 1500 block of Canal.

The suspects were arrested and taken to an area hospital as a precaution before being booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex.

Police said the building sustained minor damage to an exterior wall and the vehicle had extensive damage.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Myles Richter at 209-385-6905 or richterm@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

