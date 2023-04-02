Merced police arrest juvenile after guns, ammo and drugs are reportedly found in home

A Merced teenager was arrested on multiple charges after officers found guns and narcotics at a home, according to authorities.

About 1 p.m. Friday, officers served a search warrant in the 400 block of Vargus Court while conducting a follow up investigation in connection with Luis Hernandez, 39, storing firearms and ammunition at his home, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Authorities said Hernandez is currently jailed after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in Stanislaus County. When officers served the warrant at the home, they located more than 2,000 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition and a .45 caliber revolver that was stored at the home for Hernandez, according to the release.

Police said officers also found a loaded 410 shotgun, 200 grams of marijuana and ammunition that was hidden in the bedroom of a 17-year-old juvenile. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or rochat@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.