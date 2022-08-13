Merced man accused of narcotics, ammunition possession after police find him hiding in home

A 44-year old Merced man was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics and ammunition after he was found hiding in a home in Merced on Thursday morning, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit was following up on information that Teng Yeng, 44, was hiding in a residence in the 600 block of Cartmell Drive in Merced on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release by the Merced Police Department.

Yang was wanted on several felony warrants for a violation of his probation.

Officers located Yang in the home and also found 15 grams of methamphetamine and ammunition where Yang was found. An unregistered 9mm handgun was found in the home. Police are trying to determine who owns the gun.

Yang was booked into Merced County Jail for his warrants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.