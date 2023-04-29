Merced County sheriff’s deputy, suspect are shot during altercation in Winton

A Merced County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both shot during an altercation in Winton on Saturday afternoon.

Details remained preliminary as of mid-afternoon.

The incident occurred at Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect’s condition also was unknown.

Deputies remained on the scene and the Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.