Merced County Excellence in Education honors Teacher, Employee & Administrator of the year

Merced High School teacher Yer Lawson is grateful for being able to learn from the great teachers she had growing up in Merced County.

Lawson has been able to pay that forward as a teacher the past 11 years. Lawson teaches biology and AP biology and is the lead coach for Merced High’s academic decathlon team.

“What I like most about being a teacher is that I’m challenged every day to remove all the barriers to learning and giving all my students — no matter what background they have — an opportunity to learn,” Lawson said.

Lawson was announced as Teacher of the Year at the Merced County Excellence in Education ceremony, hosted by the county Office of Education and Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) earlier this week at the Merced Theatre.

Yolanda Tualla from Gustine Unified High School District was named School Employee of the Year and Maria Duran-Barajas from MCOE Special Education Department is the School Administrator of the Year.

Lawson was humbled to be named Teacher of the Year.

“I am most proud as being selected as Merced County’s Teacher of the Year,” Lawson said. “I am a product and an extension of all of the outstanding teachers that I have had in Merced County and I am humbled to be standing here next to them.”

Merced High administrators feel Lawson’s positive attitude helps her connect with students.

“When you walk into her room you can kind of feel this is a good, positive, safe place for students to learn and to be,” said Merced principal Marcus Knott. “Students understand that if she believes in me then I can believe in myself.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her with a negative attitude,” added Merced assistant principal Joel Sebastian. “I know we all have our days but she’s very upbeat and always looking to do what’s right for our students and staff.”

Gustine High School’s Yolanda Tualla was named the Merced County School Employee of the Year.

Yolanda Tualla, Gustine High School

Tualla is the cafeteria lead at Gustine High and known to go above and beyond for students and staff. She makes her cafeteria a welcome place for students.

“She embodies the spirit of just loving kids, loving people,” said Gustine assistant principal Barbara Azevedo. “I feel the cafeteria is like her house so when you go to the cafeteria you feel like you’re at a house.”

Tualla has a way of connecting with students, according to school staff.

“I think she makes every student feel like they’re hers,” said health aide Carla Quezada. “As soon as they walk into the cafeteria it’s like they are going inside their own kitchen.”

No child is going to go hungry with Tualla working in the cafeteria.

“The best thing about my job is that I get to make a difference.” Tualla said.

The Merced County Office of Education’s Maria Duran-Barajas was named the Merced County Schools Administrator of the Year.

Maria Duran-Barajas, Special Education Department, MCOE

Duran-Barajas has spent 29 years working in education in a variety of ways. As the special education director for MCOE, Duran-Barajas is responsible for various functions of the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) countywide programs, which include specialized programs and services for students with visual and hearing impairments.

“Maria was selected as Merced County Administrator of the Year because of the qualities of perseverance, of putting others first, of humility,” said Steve Tietjen, Merced County Superintendent of Schools. “She wants to have an impact on the system and a positive impact on every child. She believes these kids deserve to have the best life possible.”

With Duran-Barajas leading the way, special education programs continue to provide support and services that positively impact students and their families.

“What I always strive to do is to provide optimal services for the students, for the parents and for the districts,” Duran-Barajas said.