Merced County deputies say people shot at while working on vehicle in Le Grand

Authorities are investigating a shooting after two people reportedly tried to steal a car in Merced County.

Deputies responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Jefferson Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand for a reported shooting, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said that during an investigation, deputies learned two people were working on a vehicle when two unidentified men drove up and attempted to steal it.

A fight broke out and the two unidentified men allegedly shot at the victims as they fled the area, according to the release. The victims were not injured by the gunfire. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.