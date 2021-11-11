Merced County deputies arrest suspect in October shooting

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with an October shooting that injured a man in Merced County.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect, identified as Eliazar Alvarado Ruiz, 36, of Atwater, and initiated a traffic stop as he was leaving an Atwater apartment complex, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies located a 12-gauge shotgun behind a seat. According to Allen, Alvarado Ruiz was identified as a suspect in a Oct. 27, 2021 shooting that injured a man in Merced County.

On the evening of Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of Shaffer Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to an area hospital where he recovered from his injuries, according to Allen.

Authorities declined to comment on how Alvarado Ruiz was identified as a suspect. According to Allen, a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Alvarado Ruiz was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a shotgun and forgery, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $620,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Information provided can remain anonymous.