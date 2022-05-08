Mercado's single in eighth gives Guardians 4-3 win over Jays

  • Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez kneels near third base after hitting a RBI triple in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Steven Kwan would score on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    1/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez kneels near third base after hitting a RBI triple in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Steven Kwan would score on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Kirk was put out at first base. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    2/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Kirk was put out at first base. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    3/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, right, runs to second base after hitting a double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    4/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, right, runs to second base after hitting a double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    5/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    6/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, is congratulated by George Springer after scoring a run on a two-RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    7/7

    Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, is congratulated by George Springer after scoring a run on a two-RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez kneels near third base after hitting a RBI triple in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Steven Kwan would score on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. Kirk was put out at first base. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, right, runs to second base after hitting a double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, is congratulated by George Springer after scoring a run on a two-RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE HERRICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cleveland Guardians
    Cleveland Guardians
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Sunday.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers.

Adam Cimber (4-2) relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes' single and Andrés Giménez's walk. Mercado, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third, lined a 2-2 offering to center, and Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.

Bryan Shaw (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

George Springer’s sacrifice fly broke a 2-all tie in the seventh. Teoscar Hernández’s bases-loaded single gave Toronto a 2-0 lead after four batters. Cleveland tied it in the third on Ramírez’s RBI triple and Miller’s sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, who came into the game tied for the major league lead with four wins, gave up two runs and struck out three in five innings.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Manoah kept Cleveland’s hitters from digging in at the plate. He drilled Mercado on the left hand with a 92 mph pitch in the third to load the bases. Mercado immediately removed his batting glove and walked toward Cleveland’s dugout. He met with manager Terry Francona and a team trainer before taking first base.

Manoah worked out of the one-out jam by striking out Austin Hedges and retiring Myles Straw on a ground ball.

Manoah hit Josh Naylor on the left foot with a breaking pitch that dived sharply in the dirt during the third. He also threw a pitch to Ramírez in the first that sailed to the backstop.

Cleveland rookie Konnor Pilkington, making his first major league start, allowed two runs and struck out six in 3 2/3 innings. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game.

Pilkington made three scoreless relief appearances earlier this season. Springer’s towering fly ball to left hit off the 19 ½ foot wall for a double. Bo Bichette walked before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slapped a 1-2 pitch through the right side for a single that loaded the bases.

Steven Kwan led off Cleveland’s third with a double and scored on a triple by Ramírez, who beat the relay throw from the outfield with a headfirst slide. Miller’s fly ball tied it.

YOU’RE OUT

Guerrero was called safe on a ground ball hit to shortstop Giménez in the fifth, a play Cleveland challenged. As the scoreboard replays clearly showed the call would be overturned, Guerrero walked from first base to Toronto’s dugout before the out call was announced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm inflammation) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, allowing five runs (two earned) while striking out six in four innings.

Guardians: 1B Yu Chang (COVID-19 recovery) will rejoin the team this week after he completes a minor league rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto begins a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night following Monday’s off-day. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.35 ERA) will pitch the opener.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.44 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Monday night in Chicago. RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.17 ERA) will pitch for the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. 'Canes

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. Wednesday's letter, signed by 121 current and retired boxers -- a numb

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elect

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue