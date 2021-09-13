MercadoLibre, Kaszek launch SPAC for investing in Latam startups

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre Inc and venture capital fund Kaszek on Monday announced the creation of a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to invest in digital businesses in Latin America.

The company, dubbed Meli Kaszek Pioneer, has already applied for registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25 million Class A common shares at $10 each.

In a statement, the two companies said the new company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "MEKA". BofA Securities Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allen & Company LLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co will run the IPO.

"The company intends to raise capital through the IPO for the acquisition of a target company in the Latin American digital ecosystem," said Mercado Livre, as Mercadolibre is known in Brazil, and Kaszek in the statement.