Merab Dvalishvili went 'easy' on Sean O'Malley, welcomes rematch: 'This time, I will just destroy him'

Merab Dvalishvili will let things play out in his division before his first title defense. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Merab Dvalishvili stole the "Suga" show at UFC 306 inside the Sphere.

Most MMA fans were confident that Georgia's "Machine" was destined to be a UFC champion. It was just a matter of when. And Dvalishvili, 33, made his dreams come true on the promotion's most unique stage against its newest rising star, the now-former champion Sean O'Malley. Throughout five rounds, Dvalishvili used his borderline unstoppable weaponized cardio and superior wrestling to disrupt the flashy striker en route to winning the UFC bantamweight title with a unanimous decision.

The new label for Dvalishvili atop the 135-pound division has led to a lot of life changes, but he promises he's still the same guy at his core that he's always been. And regarding his possible first challenger, O'Malley has already argued why he should be the one.

"I'm in," Dvalishvili said on Uncrowned's"The Ariel Helwani Show."

"We already fought and I know he's game, no problem. I can fight him back and now I will not kiss him and I will punish him. I will not take care of him. ... I go easy on him first time, so now this time, I will just destroy him. I still love him. Now I love him even better."

As abnormal as the UFC's venture to an entertainment venue of the Sphere's extreme caliber was for UFC 306, the action inside the octagon remained bizarre from the officiating angle.

Recent events have not provided the best performances from referees and judges alike. UFC 306's main event got off to a bizarre start when referee Herb Dean immediately handed out a warning to O'Malley's head coach Tim Welch. The fight progressed, and Dvalishvili kissed O'Malley on the back at the end of round two before casually walking to his corner, taking some punches for his trouble.

Lastly, Dean grew impatient with the now-champion's activity levels despite pressing for his usual grappling onslaught. Therefore, it led to Dvalishvili letting off the gas.

"I wanted to finish him in the fifth round but Herb Dean, when I take him down, I was waiting until Sean was supposed to move," Dvalishvili explained. "I either choke him or I punch him hard and try to finish him. Herb Dean told me to work and I let go. I changed the position and he told me again, 'You gotta work.' I let him get up and that's why I took a long time to take him down again in the fifth round. Otherwise, I was gonna finish him fifth round. Herb Dean made me let go because he was keep telling me constantly, 'You gotta work, fighter.' I'm working. He has to move, I'm on top. I take him down, not he don't take me down, he has to move. But it's OK.

"This time, I'm gonna try to finish him early. I was trying to finish him [in the] fifth round but it didn't work out that way.

"He's saying he wants to finish me or he will do better, OK," he added. "That only interests me more if he will do it. If people are interested, I'm in. I'm sure you also saw online, a lot of people talking sh*t. [In] 2024, I fought Henry Cejudo in February, then three weeks later I made weight again. I was backup fighter for [Marlon] 'Chito' Vera and Sean O'Malley. Then I fought September again for the belt. I made weight three times so now I'm a champion. What I see is every champion takes time to enjoy the traveling and do business. I'm doing same thing."

It's been a long road to the title for Dvalishvili. Already the division's record-holder for the longest-ever winning streak (11), he likely would've had his shot earlier than he did if it weren't for his best friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling previously holding the title. The pair agreed never to fight each other, which tilted title aspirations for Dvalishvili until O'Malley snatched the strap off Sterling in August 2023.

Their agreement left Dvalishvili in the role of UFC bantamweight intercontinental champion, in a way. The next best guy, taking out all the other contenders. Dvalishvili did so at a frequent clip, fighting twice every year — outside of 2019 and 2023 — since he joined the UFC in 2017.

As the champion, Dvalishvili is done for 2024 and plans to get in three fights next year.

"I don't want to come back in December. It's stupid. I'm a champion now and I want to take my time off," Dvalishvili said. "I'm going to enjoy my time.

"So, if UFC offers me Sean O'Malley, I would love to fight him. If UFC offers me somebody else, I will fight. I'm a champion now. I don't know, maybe some champions make decisions, but I'm OK. They give me whoever is next contender and I will fight. My best option will be Sean O'Malley, but hey, only if UFC wants me to fight Sean O'Malley. If not, anybody else.

"I'm not mad [at O'Malley thinking he won]," he continued. "I want him to promote this and I want more people to believe this and I want to fight him. Like I tell you, I will not kiss him this time. I will try [not to] because I like him. This time, I will finish him. I'm not going to listen to Herb Dean and I will go for a finish."

In an ideal world, the bantamweight division will move on from Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley for the time being. The former champion defended his crown once and there is no shortage of contenders in the overloaded 135-pound division.

Enter the expected top contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated 18-0 Dagestani was present for Dvalishvili's title coronation and even received some screen time during the in-cage post-fight interview. However, Joe Rogan's question about the would-be challenger was deflected by Dvalishvili. Recent reports suggest Nurmagomedov could be instead in line to fight Song Yadong this December.

While not yet official, Dvalishvili doesn't understand the booking and thinks a Nurmagomedov victory would be a safe bet over their Chinese counterpart.

"I have no idea why Umar's fighting Song Yadong," Dvalishvili said. "For me, it's good. I want a test for him and he has to prove. In my opinion, it's a good fight. He was saying he's the next contender. UFC are giving him title fight, he was talking all the trash to me, and if he was No. 1 contender like he was saying, I don't know why he's fighting again. But for the sport, it's good. He has to fight more.

"From the top 15, he only fought Cory Sandhagen. We all know Cory Sandhagen is not a wrestler. He has a hard time against wrestlers. 'Aljo' (Sterling) finished him and then he lost against Umar. Cory Sandhagen is a good fighter, but you only beat this guy and you deserve a title fight? For me, you need to fight more, but I don't know."

Dvalishvili hasn't been overly impressed by Nurmagomedov despite the eye-opening Sandhagen triumph. Currently No. 2 in the UFC's official bantamweight rankings, Nurmagomedov was offered a December title fight, according to the champion.

Sometime around March is what Dvalishvili targets. If it's Nurmagomedov? Cool.

By then, he'd have a stronger case, anyway.

"One hundred percent," Dvalishvili answered when asked about the family name's value. "He's Khabib's cousin. Undefeated, it helps. That's why they're pushing him. They don't help 'Aljo' like this. I fought three former champions before my title fight. Umar, he wasn't fighting against top-15 guys and they give him No. 2 guy. Whatever, man. He's a good fighter. That's fine. I'm cool.

"I'll tell you like I told UFC, I'm ready for February. Then, of course, March, whatever they want. Not January, but I'm ready [by then]. Whoever UFC wants, I'm ready for fight. I'm not saying it has to be O'Malley. I said next I want top fight against [Deiveson] Figueiredo, but I'm not saying this or anyone. Whoever deserves, whoever UFC will choose, I will fight next. I'm not making the decision.

"How you say I'm ducking anybody or scared of a fight? I'm here for a fight," he concluded. "I have an 11-fight win streak, guys. I fought everybody. I think I don't have to prove anything."