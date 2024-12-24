Merab Dvalishvili says he was denied UFC P.I. entry because of Umar Nurmagomedov

.

Merab Dvalishvili continues to believe Umar Nurmagomedov is being given special privilege by the UFC after a frustrating experience Monday at the UFC Performance Institute.

According to Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC), he was denied entrance into the facility in Las Vegas because Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), whom he meets for his bantamweight title at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), was already present in the building and security wanted to avoid any potential issues.

"I'm here out front of the UFC P.I., and security don't let me go in because they said, 'Umar Nurmagomedov is inside,' and they are protecting him," Dvalishvili said on Instagram. "Don't worry, guys. I'm not going to smash him before the fight. But Jan. 18, different story. I'm not able to go in UFC P.I. because I was supposed to get treatment for my injury, I was supposed to sign some cards, I was supposed to eat lunch with my friends. What the heck? I'm going to smash this guy because of all the disrespect, all the lies he was saying.

"You better show up, Umar. Today you're protected. Don't worry, I'm not going to punch you before the fight. Jan. 18, no one will protect you."

Dvalishvili has shown extreme aggression toward Nurmagomedov and what he believes is an undeserved shot at the title. He felt Nurmagomedov was rushed to the belt off the back of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov's name, but has vowed to shut down the hype when they clash. There was much tension between them earlier this month at UFC 311 on-sale press conference, and for Dvalishvili, this latest incident only fuels the fire.

Dvalishvili did not reveal if he would eventually be granted access to the UFC P.I. and his rehab treatment, and how long he would have to wait for his departure.

The reigning UFC champ didn't seem thrilled with the situation regardless, and it adds another layer to the title showdown with Nurmagomedov in less than one month.

