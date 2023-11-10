Merab Dvalishvili reacts to Sean O’Malley vs. ‘Chito’ Vera news, confirms Henry Cejudo is next assignment

NEW YORK – The UFC bantamweight title picture has been figured out and Merab Dvalishvili isn’t part of the immediate equation.

Though he disagrees with the promotion’s decision of Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March, Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) couldn’t be too disappointed. The writing was on the wall.

“I knew before (that) they were making this fight. I feel very disappointed,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie at a Sign Here Signatures event Thursday. “‘Chito’ Vera doesn’t deserve this fight. He’s 1-1. Cory Sandhagen beat him. Jose Aldo beat him. I beat Jose Aldo. I’m No. 1 contender for the title or they should give rematch to Aljamain Sterling. This is what it is. I guess it’s numbers now – number-wise and money-wise, (the) fight.”

Dvalishvili doesn’t agree with the decision, as he thinks the decision wasn’t based on merit. On the flip side, Dvalishvili attributes the UFC’s handling of O’Malley to dollars and cents, which he knows is a big part of the decision-making process.

“I think I’m a bad stylistic matchup for him,” Dvalishvili said. “In my opinion, I can beat him because styles make fights. I think that’s what they’re thinking too. … I think they want to keep him longest, because it’s not a secret. O’Malley makes money. O’Malley is a big number. If I beat O’Malley, who is going to sell pay-per-views. I think it’s how it goes. I understand. That’s why UFC is great. They’re smart. For competition and what’s right, I think I should fight him. If I’m big numbers or good money, I don’t know what to say.”

Dvalishvili didn’t get a championship crack, but he’s been told the next closest thing is on deck. The UFC’s plan is for him to fight former double champion Henry Cejudo next, Dvalishvili confirmed.

“I have a big challenge in front of me in Henry Cejudo,” Dvalishvili said. “I have to handle that. Now, I’m focused on Henry Cejudo. He’s a great fighter and a big challenge for me. All my focus is on him. O’Malley and ‘Chito’ Vera, I can fight both of them the same night, no problem.”

According to Dvalishvili, the fight was offered for January. With time winding down, Dvalishvili now expects February – but would wait an extra few weeks if it meant he could align on the O’Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) vs. Vera (23-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC).

“I’d like to fight on the same card as ‘Chito’ Vera and O’Malley. That’ll be good,” Dvalishvili said. “That makes sense. We’re all the same weight class and it’s going to be a fun one. The winner of us will fight (for the) title. Me or Henry Cejudo will go fight (for the) title. That fight makes sense. If something happens and one of them pulls out, I can jump in. That’s my opinion.”

Dvalishvili won’t take Cejudo (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) lightly. His initial breakdown was nothing short of completely complimentary. It’s a stiff test, in his estimation.

“Henry Cejudo is a great fighter,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s a great champion and he’s really tough, mentally tough. He has great wrestling. We all know he’s an Olympic champion. Even his striking, he has karate striking. He’s just tough. Stylistically, it’s going to be a hard fight for me. Stylistically, the ‘Chito’ Vera fight, for me, is easy. Stylistically, O’Malley fight for me is easy. Henry Cejudo is tough but I’m going to do everything to beat him and win against him. That’s why I’m just focused on this.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie