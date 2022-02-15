‘Mentally tired’ Eileen Gu claims silver as Mathilde Gremaud roars back for gold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Armen Graham at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eileen Gu
    Eileen Gu
    American-Chinese freestyle skier and model
  • Mathilde Gremaud
    Swiss freestyle skier
<span>Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud soared to gold in the Olympic women’s freeski slopestyle final after holding off another last-gasp charge by Eileen Gu, the American-born emerging superstar representing China who settled for silver by the narrowest of margins but stayed on course for a historic treble at the Beijing Games.

The 22-year-old Gremaud, who snuck into the final with the 12th-highest score in qualifying and scored a meagre 1.00 on her first of three runs in Tuesday’s final after losing a ski, roared back with an 86.56 on her second of three runs to leapfrog the gaggle of favourites atop the leaderboard.

Related: Valieva caught in a complicated mess that has been coming for years | Sean Ingle

Gu was in eighth place after taking a tumble on her second run, but the San Francisco-born freestyler competing for her mother’s home nation of China delivered under pressure once again, putting down a clean, controlled final run for a score of 86.23 – a scant 0.33 points behind Gremaud – to add a silver medal to her big air gold from last week.

Kelly Sildaru took home bronze, becoming the first athlete from Estonia to win an Olympic medal in freestyle skiing on a bitterly cold -22C (-7F) morning in the mountain village of Taizicheng roughly 120km northwest of Beijing.

“It really came down to the last run again,” Gu said. “I don’t know why I keep doing it to myself. It doesn’t make it easy for myself. It certainly doesn’t make it easy for my coaches and my mom has a heart attack every day. It’s definitely not the easiest but I’m happy that I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel and it feels so, so good.”

Eleven entrants competed in the three-run final on Tuesday with the best score counting towards their final position, the frigid conditions further complicating their attempts down the 665m course filled with rails and jumps, which featured a carved-out replica of China’s Great Wall designed to protect the runners from strong westerly winds.

Gu has flashed her ability to deliver under pressure repeatedly throughout these Olympics. The 18-year-old was in danger of missing the big air final entirely after a ski popped off on her second run but confidently landed her final attempt, then won the gold from third place entering her final run by throwing down a 1620, a four-and-a-half-revolution manoeuvre that she had never even attempted in practice much less in competition.

When Monday’s slopestyle qualifying finally took place after a 24-hour postponement, Gu avoided a shock exit after an error-strewn opening attempt with an impressive run to book her place in the final.

Then on Tuesday, Gu fell on her second run after over-rotating on the third rail and dropped into eighth. She responded with a standout run featuring a double-cork 900 punctuated by a Buick grab that came within hundreds of catching Gremaud, who took the silver four years ago in Pyeongchang less than 36 hours after suffering a head injury in a training crash.

“I think I was feeling a little bit tired mentally after big air,” Gu said. “In my first and second run I wasn’t fully in it. I wasn’t in the zone, I wasn’t feeling that rush, that excitement. I felt almost too calm, which sometimes doesn’t work out the best. I’m one of those people that kind of needs to have the pressure on and I was happy that I was able to put it down.”

Gu remains on track to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at a single Winter Olympics. She is a hot favourite in the halfpipe competition, which starts with qualifying on Thursday, having scored a World Cup win in the discipline this season.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

    BEIJING — Canadian Olympic legend Charles Hamelin will lace up his skates one last time Wednesday at the Beijing Games. Fellow short-track speedskating star Kim Boutin will be looking to add a second medal to her Beijing collection, and the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament get underway. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Hamelin’s last hurrah Charles Hamelin, a five-time medallist competing at his fifth Games, will skate in his final Olympic

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens for two players, two draft picks.

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames added a new face on Monday, but also a familiar face to many. The acquisition of forward, Tyler Toffoli, in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens reunites the 29-year-old with his old coach, Darryl Sutter, who he won the Stanley Cup with in 2014 while in Los Angeles. Milan Lucic, Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson are former Kings teammates. Toffoli also played alongside Jacob Markstrom and Chris Tanev while with Vancouver. Toffoli was also roommates with Sean Monahan wh

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr