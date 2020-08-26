'Mentally I'm Here': Twitter Thread is Reminding Us of All the Places We Were Missing in Lockdown

Buzz Staff

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world under house arrest. Even though essential services and businesses are now trickling open, stepping out is still dangerous. Closeted at home, many have been wondering what the outside world looks like and imagining what it would be like to step out again.

Perhaps in an attempt to give a more physical shape to her fantasies, a Twitter user by the name of Pranjal Nirasha has shared a "Mentally I'm here..." Twitter thread in which she has posted photos of places that she could have been at, had it not been for the pandemic.

Seemingly a Delhi resident, Pranjal shared images of various locations across the capital - from tea stalls to heritage monuments - with heartening captions about the things she would be doing.

"Mentally Raju Da's tea stall still exists and I'm having chai with bun maska waiting for this person with me to ask me if I want mishti doi from Kamala Sweets and if they could kiss me after that," Pranjal wrote. In further posts, she took Twitter on a mental tour through various nooks and corners of the city that she missed the most.

The post also reflected on how much one missed the simple joys of haggling with auto drivers and waiting for their food to arrive at a restaurant.

At a time when the entire world has come to a standstill, Pranjal's post is breathing hope into Delhiites, and perhaps a tinge of nostalgia. For now, these photos are all we have.