My Mental Health: Normal People's presentation of depression is the most honest on TV

Each year as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Digital Spy writers share their experiences of how entertainment can be part of the conversation around mental illness.



Note: contains spoilers for Normal People



Weeknight parties, terrible cooking, stimulating lectures and one-night stands. That's what student life looks like, right? That's the version we see in magazines and on film. It's what we tell families about at Christmas. It's what now, years later, we reminisce about with old friends.

But that curated version of reality doesn't show the full picture. It doesn't acknowledge the fact that, according to recent research, around 20% of students have been diagnosed with mental health issues – most commonly depression (10.2%) and anxiety disorders (8.4%).

Leaving home and heading to university is a major upheaval for lots of young people – it definitely was for me. I moved 250 miles away from home. I came out as gay. I had depression. At the time, my experiences felt unique. No-one around me was talking about it, and I certainly wasn't seeing it on TV.

Fast-forward six years and enter Normal People. Sally Rooney's book and BBC One's smash-hit adaptation resonated with me in a way I really wasn't expecting. Seeing Connell's story and experience on screen struck me because it was relatable, but also because it was like a window into who I used to be.

One of the things about my depressed periods is that they tend to blur. My brain became very good at filling in the blank spaces, smoothing over the months of distress, and now those times are hazy at best. That is, until Normal People showed them in relief.

Many people have been drawn to the show's story of two students thanks to the way it depicts relationships of all kinds with a level of tenderness and intimacy rarely seen.

But the thing that stood out to me in particular is the way the show depicts Connell's experience with depression as a slow, steady slide – rather than a tragic shock. In fact, Normal People sets the stage so carefully that when the proverbial hammer swings in episode 10, it comes as no surprise to anyone who's lived through something similar.

Because that's the thing about this kind of depression. One day you look around and all the symptoms are there, happening at once, and you don't know where it came from.

In episodes six and seven we see Connell like we haven't before. His complex relationship with Marianne, combined with his inability to adjust to his new life, are taking their toll. His actions and behaviour read like a top 10 listicle of depression symptoms, from tearfulness and withdrawal from conversations, to sleeping all the time and that familiar enemy of anyone with mental health struggles – saying "I'm just tired".

Watching it unfold on screen took me right back, placed me in his shoes, reminded me of all the conversations I wasn't able to have. Depression clouds your ability to talk, to say how you feel. Connell can't tell Marianne or Helen how he feels. He speaks in half sentences, and he tells people things after it's too late.

One of the worst things about living with depression is that it stops you moving through life on your own terms. It's a muddy miasma that you can't see through, and Normal People sows the seeds for this incredibly well.

This fully comes to fruition in episode 10, after the death of Connell's childhood friend Rob. An overwhelming grief sends the character into a full spiral, tipping him over an edge he's been balancing on for six months. The whole episode is a moving and painfully accurate portrayal of what deep depression looks like for lots of young people.





The core symptoms that we saw briefly in previous episodes come back twice as hard and twice as loud. Connell abandons responsibilities and plans, he struggles to get out of bed, and he's overcome with a general vacancy that particularly resonated with me. His inability to make choices, to say yes or no, also rings true. Decision paralysis over the smallest things or commitments often goes hand-in-hand with depression.

Even Connell's surroundings echoed mine – the bare walls and bare rooms of student housing. A blank canvas, and a deeply uninspiring setting to be in when at your lowest. It was this moment in the episode that acute memories of my depression came rushing back. Something about the cream white paint, the lack of furniture and the grey carpets thrust my mind back to a time it had otherwise locked away.

The rest of the episode is punctuated by Connell seeing a counsellor. Watching him fill out the 'How depressed are you?' form was another moment of realisation, a window into a previous version of myself. Beyond my own personal experiences, the value of dedicating a whole episode and chapter to therapy cannot be overstated. Normal People has Connell finally ask for help – something that can seem impossible when you're in the throes of depression.

That conversation was the final deeply resonant moment for me. Watching Connell struggle to describe how he's feeling and trip over his words was a watershed moment. As I watched him fight with himself, I could feel myself having a physical reaction. I could feel the lump in his throat.

Because one of the most insidious parts of depression is the way it resists observation. When someone asks you how you are, or if you are okay, you can always feel the blocker – the wall that stops you talking about the thing. And you know once you talk about it, once you look at it, it will be impossible to hold back.

And that's exactly what happens in Normal People. Once Connell opens his mouth and begins to explain, it all falls out. He tells the therapist about Rob, about Marianne, about his behaviour – and he cries. Watching this scene unfold and end was deeply sad, but also in some ways a joyous relief – despite how acutely familiar it felt.



For me, someone who's come through the other side of extended periods of depression, finally speaking to people – whether a friend, or family member, or stranger – was the most important step I could have taken.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

