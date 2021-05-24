Mental health coaches filling the gaps during pandemic

Carole Blackburn, a certified life coach for five years, said she's had more clients reaching out to her over mental health concerns than ever before. (Stacey Stewart Photography - image credit)

From relationship problems to anxiety, life coaches in Ottawa say clients are increasingly turning to them for support to fill a gap in mental health services that's only widened during the pandemic.

Carole Blackburn, a certified life coach for five years, said more clients have been reaching out to her seeking help with depression or lack of fulfilment. She said some have been unable to find a mental health practitioner.

"I think there is more awareness around how much a coach can seriously impact someone's life in a very positive and good way," she said.

She noted that some people are still unsure about the difference between a psychologist and a life coach.

"It's our responsibility as coaches to define that and to be up front with clients, and not just take someone on because we want to fill our roster," Blackburn said.

Resources lacking, says expert

Typically, a life coach like Blackburn will take on clients who are at an impasse in their life and need some motivation or guidance. Blackburn works with clients to set goals and chart a plan for achieving them, and tries to make them feel comfortable with their choices.

Blackburn said she regularly advises prospective clients to seek out trained mental health practitioners instead.

But for many, a lack of funding and a dearth of mental health professionals have limited options as demand grows due to the pandemic.

Wellness Together Canada was launched by the federal government last spring to help connect people with mental health support, and has since been used by more than 1.2 million Canadians.

"We have reached a historic moment where the demand is so high but the services are not there, and now we cannot, in just the span of a week or even a month, all of a sudden make these services appear and available to the population," said Nafissa Ismail, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa's school of psychology.

Nafissa Ismail, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa's school of psychology, says mental health resources are lacking in Canada. (Dwayne Brown Studio)

Ismail said coaches like Blackburn can provide immense value, but mental health issues need to be addressed by a dedicated professional first.

Story continues

"[Life coaches] can really help bring an individual to the next level ... but they can only do so if the person is already healthy," said Ismail.

Recruitment has tripled

The Canada Coach Academy says it's taking on 30 prospective life coaching students a month, triple the number of recruits before the pandemic.

Allie Sevani, 32, a relatively new coach with a small list of clients, said there's a clear difference between her role and that of a mental health professional.

"[Psychologists] focus more on things like deep-rooted issues, trauma, some stuff from childhood, whereas life coaching …. it's more about the everyday working on your daily habits and building on your mindset," she said.

Allie Sevani said she began looking into life coaching when she was unable to find a therapist after immigrating to Ottawa. (Allie Sevani)

She said if a client touches on something beyond the scope of her expertise, she recommends they reach out to a licensed mental health professional.

Still, she feels she can help people in need of emotional support, especially if they're unable to find it elsewhere.

"In the pandemic, people have definitely looked for other ways to seek out help, and a lot of the time with mental health, it's all about a deeper connection," she said. "People just want to be understood."