Mental Health Apps Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health Apps Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Mental Health Apps market during 2023-2028.

Mental Health Apps market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global Mental Health Apps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

iOS

Android

Others

Applications: -

Mental Disorder Apps

Substance-use Disorders Apps

Co-occurring disorders Apps

Co-existing disorders

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

CVS Health

Aurora Health Care

Calm

Addicaid

Headspace Inc.

NOCD Inc.

Happify Inc.

7 cups of Tea

Sanvello

Talkspace Network

Key Benefits of Mental Health Apps Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Mental Health Apps Market

TOC of Mental Health Apps Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mental Health Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 iOS

1.2.3 Android

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mental Health Apps Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Mental Disorder Apps

1.3.3 Substance-use Disorders Apps

1.3.4 Co-occurring disorders Apps

1.3.5 Co-existing disorders

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Mental Health Apps Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 Mental Health Apps Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Mental Health Apps Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Mental Health Apps Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top Mental Health Apps Countries Ranking by Market Size

3 Mental Health Apps Competitive by Company

3.1 Global Mental Health Apps Revenue by Players

3.1.1 Global Mental Health Apps Revenue by Players (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Mental Health Apps Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Mental Health Apps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Company Covered: Ranking by Mental Health Apps Revenue

3.4 Global Mental Health Apps Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mental Health Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mental Health Apps Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Mental Health Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mental Health Apps Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mental Health Apps Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Mental Health Apps Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mental Health Apps Historic Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mental Health Apps Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5 Global Mental Health Apps Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mental Health Apps Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Mental Health Apps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

