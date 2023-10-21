Men's, women's semifinals set for Grand Slam in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Teams skipped by Kerri Einarson, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jennifer Jones and Anna Hasselborg have advanced to the semifinals of the Hearinglife Tour Challenge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Three of the semifinalists are from Manitoba while the fourth team is from Scotland.

Einarson's team, based out of Gimli, Man., defeated Stefania Constantini of Italy 7-4 in the Grand Slam event, while Lawes of Winnipeg defeated Eun-Ji Gim of South Korea 7-4. Jones of Winnipeg beat Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4, and Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Rebecca Morrison of Scotland 8-5.

The semifinal matchups, to be played Saturday night, have Hasselborg playing Jones, and Lawes facing Einarson.

On the men's side, teams skipped by Brad Gushue of St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador, Brendan Bottcher of Sherwood Park, Alta., Ross Whyte of Scotland and Joel Retornaz of Italy have advanced to the final four.

Gushue defeated Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-2, Bottcher edged Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 5-3, Whyte beat Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg 8-3, and Retornaz edged Niklas Edin of Sweden 6-2.

In the semifinals, Gushue will play Bottcher, while Whyte will face Retornaz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press