Men's triathlon postponed due to poor water quality

The water in the River Seine is being tested every day to make sure it is safe [Getty Images]

The men's individual triathlon has been postponed after tests revealed water quality in the River Seine did not reach required the standard.

The race was due to start at 07:00 BST (08:00 local time) on Tuesday and will now take place on Wednesday at 09:45 (10:45 local time), following the conclusion of the women's event.

Swimming training sessions were cancelled on Sunday and Monday because of the water quality, which was impacted by recent heavy rainfall.

Friday, 2 August remains a contingency date for both races, while organisers have said the event could be contested as a duathlon as a last resort.

"Tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held," World Triathlon said.

"Despite the improvement in the water quality levels, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits."

Great Britain's Alex Yee is one of the favourites for gold in the men's race, while team-mate Beth Potter is the reigning women's world champion.

Tests are being carried out daily on the water quality in the River Seine, which is also due to host the triathlon mixed relay on 5 August, the Olympic marathon swimming on 8 and 9 August, and the Para-triathlon event at the Paralympics, which start on 28 August.

Organisers said about 1.4bn euro (£1.2bn) had been spent on a regeneration project to make the Seine safe to swim in after a 100-year-old ban.

But as recently as June this year the level of E. coli was 10 times the acceptable level imposed by sports federations.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo recently swam in the river to highlight the clean-up efforts which have been undertaken and, earlier this month, tests showed the river was clean enough for swimming.

However, heavy rain in Paris on Friday and Saturday has caused the water quality to diminish and, at a meeting held at 03:30 local time, the decision was taken to postpone the event.