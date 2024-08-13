🚨 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees announced 🥇

The PFA have confirmed the contenders for this year’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

That is the individual honour which is voted on by fellow professionals to determine the victor.

Manchester City have three representatives, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa have one apiece.

PFA Players’ Player of the Year. 🏆



The Top Six. Chosen by the players. ⬇️

#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/0JxsHcm15t — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) August 13, 2024

Erling Haaland is chasing victory for the second successive season, while Cole Palmer, who had more goal involvements than any other player with 33, is chasing a double, having also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.

Who should come out on top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.